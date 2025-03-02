Q&A: Luostarinen talks becoming a dad, playoff push and more!

Finnish forward has tallied 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) this season

Luostarinen-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Eetu Luostarinen.

In between the 4 Nations Face-Off and pushing for the playoffs with the Florida Panthers, the 26-year-old recently welcomed his first child into the world, a baby girl named Sophia.

"Everyone’s happy for him, and we’re glad to have him back,” teammate Evan Rodrigues said.

Building off a strong performance during last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Luostarinen has recorded 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) 45 blocks and 123 hits in 60 games this season.

Following a recent practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had a chance to sit down with Luostarinen to talk about becoming a dad, ramping up for the playoffs and much more.

OLIVE: What has this last month been like waiting for the arrival of your first child?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, it was pretty busy with our games and then playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. It’s been pretty crazy. There was always the chance the baby would decide to come early, so I’d keep an eye on my phone. But that wasn’t the case. It ended up being good timing since we’re home right now for a little bit and can enjoy it. It’s been good.

OLIVE: What were those final few days like before the baby’s arrival?

LUOSTARINEN: I heard from the team that I could stay back [on the road trip to Nashville], just stay with my wife and be there for her. It was a great moment, very special. I was just really excited.

OLIVE: How much does your life change in that moment?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, it definitely changes your life when you hold her for the first time. It’s very special. You try to be so careful and take everything into consideration.

OLIVE: Were any family able to make it?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, my mother-in-law is in town. She’s helping a lot. That’s big, too.

OLIVE: What have the first few days been like since you brought the baby home?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s been about settling in, getting some sleep. My wife didn’t really sleep as the hospital, so she’s been really tired. So far, so good.

OLIVE: Is it weird coming home now and having the family be a little bigger?

LUOSTARINEN: [Smiles]. Yeah, I mean a little. It takes time to get used to it. But like I said, it’s been good so far and I’m just excited to be with our little family every day.

OLIVE: Have any of your teammates met the baby yet?

LUOSTARINEN: Not yet. We’ll try to get some sleep first and settle in [smiles]. After that, we’ll for sure invite some of the guys over.

OLIVE: You always see babies getting put into the Stanley Cup. After winning your first last year, how much does having a baby drive you to want to win it again and do that?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, definitely. I actually had my brother’s kid in the Cup this summer. Maybe this upcoming summer it’ll be my daughter.

OLIVE: There’s a lot of young dads on the Panthers. What’s it like joining that club?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s going to get crowded in the corner during warmups [smiles]. Yeah, it’s great to have that support. Everybody is going through the same things, so you can always ask for help and talk things out. It definitely makes things easier.

OLIVE: Taking it back to the ice, there’s only a little over 20 games left until the playoffs. How excited are you for this final push into the playoffs?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s good to be at home right now. I feel like we’d been on the road for a little bit there. These are huge games coming up, and we need all the points we can get. We just need to tighten our game and be the best team we can be going towards the playoffs.

OLIVE: How different is preparing for the playoffs after winning the Cup last season?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, I think we as a whole group, a whole team, feel more confident. A lot of the guys have gone through it the last two years. We’re just more confident. You know what you have to do and know what it takes to win.

OLIVE: Since coming back from the 4 Nations Face-Off, your line with Anton Lundell and Jesper Boqvist has been particularly effective. What do you like about your trio?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s a good combination. There’s a little bit of everything – speed, skill. We’re just trying to be close to each other and make those easy, short-area passes and support each other. It’s been working lately. We’re just trying to repeat that every game.

OLIVE: Between the regular season and playoffs, do you think Sophia will make it to a Panthers game this season?

LUOSTARINEN: Definitely. We definitely want to bring her over. We’ll see what the schedule ends up looking like, but definitely.

