Q&A: Luostarinen talks becoming a dad, playoff push and more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Eetu Luostarinen.

In between the 4 Nations Face-Off and pushing for the playoffs with the Florida Panthers, the 26-year-old recently welcomed his first child into the world, a baby girl named Sophia.

"Everyone’s happy for him, and we’re glad to have him back,” teammate Evan Rodrigues said.

Building off a strong performance during last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Luostarinen has recorded 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) 45 blocks and 123 hits in 60 games this season.

Following a recent practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had a chance to sit down with Luostarinen to talk about becoming a dad, ramping up for the playoffs and much more.

OLIVE: What has this last month been like waiting for the arrival of your first child?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, it was pretty busy with our games and then playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. It’s been pretty crazy. There was always the chance the baby would decide to come early, so I’d keep an eye on my phone. But that wasn’t the case. It ended up being good timing since we’re home right now for a little bit and can enjoy it. It’s been good.

OLIVE: What were those final few days like before the baby’s arrival?

LUOSTARINEN: I heard from the team that I could stay back [on the road trip to Nashville], just stay with my wife and be there for her. It was a great moment, very special. I was just really excited.

OLIVE: How much does your life change in that moment?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, it definitely changes your life when you hold her for the first time. It’s very special. You try to be so careful and take everything into consideration.

OLIVE: Were any family able to make it?

LUOSTARINEN: Yeah, my mother-in-law is in town. She’s helping a lot. That’s big, too.

OLIVE: What have the first few days been like since you brought the baby home?

LUOSTARINEN: It’s been about settling in, getting some sleep. My wife didn’t really sleep as the hospital, so she’s been really tired. So far, so good.