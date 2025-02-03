What’s Brewing: Heating up heading into 4-Nations

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

brewing-16x9-2-3-25
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are finding their groove.

After sweeping their three-game homestand, the defending Stanley Cup champions enter this week sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 32-19-3.

Overall, they’ve won six of their last eight games.

“I’ve liked it for almost a month,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s game. “We needed to get into tight games, and we’ve been in a bunch of them now. I think we’re handling third periods very well. We’ve got a hard push to the break.”

Hoping to head into the 4 Nations Face-Off on a high note, the Panthers will visit the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before returning home to host the Ottawa Senators for a divisional battle on Saturday.

“Kind of just keep the momentum going,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the trip. “It’s a two-game road trip. We’re going to go into Washington and St. Louis and just try to play our game.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Feb. 6: at St. Louis Blues – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

HOMESTAND DOMINATION

Amerant Bank Arena was the place to be last week.

Going 3-0-0 during their homestand, the Panthers kept fans on their feet with wins over the Los Angeles Kings (3-0), Chicago Blackhawks (5-1) and New York Islanders (6-3).

In addition to leading 14-4 in goals, they fired off an average of 38.7 shots per game.

Nine different players recorded multiple points over the three games, with Carter Verhaeghe, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov all posting six.

Between the pipes, both Sergei Bobrovsky (2-0-0) and Spencer Knight (1-0-0) stood tall.

“I liked our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the homestand.

BEERFEST COMING UP

Grab your crew and sample some brews.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the Panthers will host their second “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest of the season when they battle the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8.

Open to only fans that are 21 or older, fans that purchase the ticket package will get access to beer sampling, live music, brewery bites and a ticket to the game.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To purchase, click HERE.

KULI FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Want to own a piece of history and do a little good?

Well, you’re in luck!

Right now, fans can bid on the one-of-a-kind custom No. 7 jerseys that Panthers players wore during warm-ups prior to Dmitry Kulikov’s 1,000th NHL game celebration on Sunday.

Proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To make a bid or browse the jerseys, click HERE.

DREAM GETAWAY

Fans can enter now to win a Disney Dream Cruise!

For those feeling lucky and looking to hit the high seas, the winner will receive a 3, 4, or 5-night Disney Cruise for them and up to three special guests aboard the Disney Dream.

Who says cats don’t like water?

To enter, click HERE.

REGISTER FOR CATS CUP

No ice? No problem!

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

This brand-new street hockey (no skates!) event will take place March 15 and 16 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

VALENTINE’S DAY GIFTS

Need a gift for that special Panthers fan in your life?

FLA Team Shop has you covered!

To peruse the new Valentine’s Day gift guide, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Dmitry Kulikov is four assists away from his 200th NHL assist.
  • Sam Reinhart is three points away from his 600th NHL point.
  • Evan Rodrigues is six goals away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is seven assists away from his 400th NHL assist.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

A car worthy of a champion.

Hear what Niko Mikkola had to say in our latest BMW Teammate of the Month ride along.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

It’s always better to share the moment.

Watch Dmitry Kulikov celebrate his 1,000th NHL game with his family in the clip below.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

Nothing beats a little behind-the-scenes action.

Check it out in the TikTok below.

@flapanthers

gotta stay locked in 🎥

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back against streaking Islanders

Cats & Fish: Conine, Edwards cheer on Panthers

INJURY: Gadjovich set to play in first game since Dec. 20

PREVIEW: Panthers host Blackhawks for Saturday matinee in Sunrise

‘Winning is everything’: Kulikov reflects on 1,000 games in the NHL

Barkov ‘can’t wait to get going’ as Finland’s captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Florida Panthers Announce New Programs at Baptist Health IcePlex

Aleksander Barkov Named Captain of Team Finland at 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Panthers 3, Kings 0

Florida Panthers Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov Skates in 1,000th NHL Game Tonight vs. Los Angeles Kings

PREVIEW: Kulikov to skate in 1,000th game as Panthers host Kings

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

What’s Brewing: Panthers return home; More back-to-back tests

Valentine's Day 2025 Gift Guide

RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers can secure ‘really good road trip’ with win against Vegas