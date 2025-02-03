What’s Brewing: Heating up heading into 4-Nations

The Florida Panthers are finding their groove.

After sweeping their three-game homestand, the defending Stanley Cup champions enter this week sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 32-19-3.

Overall, they’ve won six of their last eight games.

“I’ve liked it for almost a month,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s game. “We needed to get into tight games, and we’ve been in a bunch of them now. I think we’re handling third periods very well. We’ve got a hard push to the break.”

Hoping to head into the 4 Nations Face-Off on a high note, the Panthers will visit the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before returning home to host the Ottawa Senators for a divisional battle on Saturday.

“Kind of just keep the momentum going,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the trip. “It’s a two-game road trip. We’re going to go into Washington and St. Louis and just try to play our game.”

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Thursday, Feb. 6: at St. Louis Blues – 8 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

HOMESTAND DOMINATION

Amerant Bank Arena was the place to be last week.

Going 3-0-0 during their homestand, the Panthers kept fans on their feet with wins over the Los Angeles Kings (3-0), Chicago Blackhawks (5-1) and New York Islanders (6-3).

In addition to leading 14-4 in goals, they fired off an average of 38.7 shots per game.

Nine different players recorded multiple points over the three games, with Carter Verhaeghe, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov all posting six.

Between the pipes, both Sergei Bobrovsky (2-0-0) and Spencer Knight (1-0-0) stood tall.

“I liked our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the homestand.

BEERFEST COMING UP

Grab your crew and sample some brews.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the Panthers will host their second “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest of the season when they battle the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8.

Open to only fans that are 21 or older, fans that purchase the ticket package will get access to beer sampling, live music, brewery bites and a ticket to the game.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To purchase,

KULI FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Want to own a piece of history and do a little good?

Well, you’re in luck!

Right now, fans can bid on the one-of-a-kind custom No. 7 jerseys that Panthers players wore during warm-ups prior to Dmitry Kulikov’s 1,000th NHL game celebration on Sunday.

Proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To make a bid or browse the jerseys,