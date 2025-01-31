‘Winning is everything’: Kulikov reflects on 1,000 games in the NHL

Panthers defenseman speaks on his past, present and future

Kulikov-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Dmitry Kulikov has accumulated plenty of memories during his time in the NHL.

He’s also racked up his fair share of bumps and bruises.

Hitting a major milestone the hard way, the physical defenseman took the ice for his 1,000th NHL game during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena.

Joining a special club, Kulikov is just the 402nd skater to hit that lofty mark in NHL history.

“It’s a huge, huge number,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “There’s just not a lot of people that get to it. I think it’s even more challenging to do as a defenseman. If you’re defensive defenseman, a penalty killer, a shot blocker and hitter, that’s a hard number to get to.”

Originally selected by the Panthers with the 14th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kulikov, who’s suited up with eight different teams in his career, has spent 588 of his 1,000 games to date with Florida and currently stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in hits with 970.

After returning in 2023, he also helped the Panthers claim their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Prior to hitting 1,000 games, Kulikov took some time to reflect on his incredible journey.

To see what he had to say, continue reading below.

On what reaching 1,000 NHL games means to him

“I’m an old guy [laughs]. That’s what I think. It’s a lot of games. When I first heard of somebody playing 1,000 games, the number didn’t mean anything to me. It’s so many games that I couldn’t even understand how somebody could get to that point and how many years it would take. Now that I’m coming up on 1,000, it still doesn’t make sense. It seems like I just started last year. Now, it’s Year 16 and I’m close to 1,000 games.”

On how much he’s grown since entering the NHL at 18 years old

“It’s a journey. You learn some things along the way. You learn how to be a professional, learn how to be a good teammate, learn how to play the game the right way. I’ve had many different teammates, many different coaches, but it seems to me like the league kind of demands of you to be a professional and just take care of yourself, take care of your teammates. That’s all I had to worry about -- being in the best shape possible, coming out and playing the game the right way. You take it day by day, and then before you know it it’s Year 16.

On how much progress the Panthers have made since his NHL debut

“It’s really cool seeing how big sports are in South Florida and how many people love hockey. I started when I was 18, and now I have a son and he’s into hockey. I go to the rink and talk to other parents. Everybody seems to want their kids to play, they want their kids to make it. It’s not just for fun. It’s good to see that at those younger levels. Then the fanbase, you get recognized around the streets. Obviously, we have big attendances compared to what it was when I started. It’s great to see.”

On playing both his first and 1,000th NHL game with the Panthers

“I think everybody has their own journey, and mine has been like this. I’m fortunate that I was able to come back this past year with the Panthers. Obviously, this is the best memory of my whole career, this whole past year.”

On inking a four-year extension with the Panthers this past summer

“I’ve had some contracts that haven’t been year one year, and then a couple years and I’ve still been traded [laughs]. But it’s been nice to re-sign here. This is the place where I want to be and want to continue playing.”

On his memories from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers

“You have these flashbacks of memories from time to time, certain things set it off where you see a picture or a billboard or something like that and it just takes you back to the playoffs last year. You re-live some memories or see a picture pop up on your phone and it just kinds of comes back. Every time, I feel goosebumps when I think of that Game 7. At the time, it felt like another game because that’s the way you had to approach it in my mind. We just went out there and played. Everything mattered in that game, and just thinking back at how the game was played and how tight it was could’ve got in the way. It was great.”

On if there’s any specific teammates or coaches that made an impact on him

“There’s no way I’m going to name anybody [laughs]. I’ve had many good teammates, friends and good coaches. Everybody has made an impact on me in some sort of way.”

On how his game has evolved over the years

“I don’t know if I should compare. I am where I am at this stage of my career. I can play any minute, any role. I’m not the one to judge how my game is right now compared to how it was. I feel good. I feel like I can contribute more. We’ll keep going.”

On what continues to drive him at this stage of his career

“In some sense, I’m hungry for the games that have meaning, the games against the rival opponents, against good teams, against a good challenge. When the game is intense, these are the kind of games that you’re enjoying the most. Every season, I feel like it brings different things that you’re trying to take away from that season. Yeah, it’s a challenge. Every season is different. Every game is different. The things that I’ve learned over my career is the way the game is played, highs and lows, don’t get too high, don’t’ get too low, just try to play the game the right way and good things will happen.

On being able to watch Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad grow over the years

“You can see it’s the natural path of how things are going to happen. They were good players coming in. Even though they were young, you knew in a certain number of years they were going to take over and be leaders. Right away from the start, you could see that.”

On if he feels he’s changed at all over the years and his goals for the road ahead

“My personality doesn’t change. I feel like I’m still the same. It just feels like I started a year ago. The time goes by fast. Winning another a Cup. You get a taste of it. Now what motivates me is winning another one. I don’t care about points or stats or anything like that. Winning is everything.”

News Feed

Barkov ‘can’t wait to get going’ as Finland’s captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Florida Panthers Announce New Programs at Baptist Health IcePlex

Aleksander Barkov Named Captain of Team Finland at 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Panthers 3, Kings 0

Florida Panthers Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov Skates in 1,000th NHL Game Tonight vs. Los Angeles Kings

PREVIEW: Kulikov to skate in 1,000th game as Panthers host Kings

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

What’s Brewing: Panthers return home; More back-to-back tests

Valentine's Day 2025 Gift Guide

RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers can secure ‘really good road trip’ with win against Vegas

RECAP: Panthers 7, Sharks 2

PREVIEW: Ekblad set to return as Panthers visit Sharks 

POSTCARD: Greer writes on road trip, music and more!

INJURY: Ekblad rejoins Panthers at practice in San Jose

Panthers Prospect Report: January 24, 2025

SURVEY: Panthers Share their Oldest Equipment