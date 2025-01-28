Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Matthew Tkachuk put a smile on a young Florida Panthers fan's face during a tough time.

The Panthers forward surprised a young boy named Liam with a new jersey after learning the fan lost everything he owned, including his Tkachuk jersey, during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

In a video posted by Fanatics on social media, Tkachuk said the company had told him the young fan’s story.

“I just want you to know we’re thinking about you and we can feel your support all the way down here in Florida,” the Panthers star said in the video. “I wanted to gift you this jersey and I look forward to seeing you at the game later this month.”