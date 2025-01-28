Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Forward gifts kid new signed jersey, Kings give tickets to game

Tkachuk surprises fan

© Fanatics

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk put a smile on a young Florida Panthers fan's face during a tough time.

The Panthers forward surprised a young boy named Liam with a new jersey after learning the fan lost everything he owned, including his Tkachuk jersey, during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

In a video posted by Fanatics on social media, Tkachuk said the company had told him the young fan’s story.

“I just want you to know we’re thinking about you and we can feel your support all the way down here in Florida,” the Panthers star said in the video. “I wanted to gift you this jersey and I look forward to seeing you at the game later this month.”

Fanatics then handed Liam the signed jersey and more Panthers gear. The Los Angeles Kings helped out as well by upgrading the family’s tickets for the matchup at Crypto.com Arena that took place last Wednesday.

After the game, Liam and his family met Tkachuk who was excited to see the Panthers fan wearing his new jersey. The veteran forward also gifted Liam a signed game-used stick before posing for a picture together.

News Feed

Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

What’s Brewing: Panthers return home; More back-to-back tests

Valentine's Day 2025 Gift Guide

RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers can secure ‘really good road trip’ with win against Vegas

RECAP: Panthers 7, Sharks 2

PREVIEW: Ekblad set to return as Panthers visit Sharks 

POSTCARD: Greer writes on road trip, music and more!

INJURY: Ekblad rejoins Panthers at practice in San Jose

Panthers Prospect Report: January 24, 2025

SURVEY: Panthers Share their Oldest Equipment

RECAP: Kings 2, Panthers 1

‘It’s fun to be back’: Bjornfot stepping up for Panthers in Ekblad’s absence 

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘big one’ vs. Kings in Los Angeles

RECAP: Panthers 5, Ducks 2

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off road trip with rematch vs. Ducks

Q&A: Jesper Boqvist talks breakout season, house music & more!

What’s Brewing: Cats in California 