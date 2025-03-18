What’s Brewing: Clash with the Caps; Crosby vs. the Cats

The Florida Panthers are hoping a little rest will do a lot of good.

Losing three of their last four games after stringing together six straight wins, the defending Stanley Cup champions will have a few days to recharge before getting back to work this week.

After enjoying off days on Monday and Tuesday, the Panthers will return to the ice for practice on Wednesday before hitting the road again for a pair of key inter-conference matchups.

Following a battle with the playoff-hopeful Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, they’ll face-off against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Closing out the week, the Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Still in a great spot, Florida leads the Atlantic Division with a 41-24-3 record.

“We have some good time to just get home and get some rest and then get back on the road,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said following the team’s loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday. “We’re going to forget about this one and move on.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, March 20: at Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, March 22: at Washington Capitals – 5 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Sunday, March 23: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

CLASH WITH THE CAPS

There’s no better test right now than the Capitals.

Leading the Eastern Conference with a 44-15-8 record and 96 points, Washington currently sits just two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the most points in the NHL.

Set to host the Panthers on Saturday at Capital One Arena, the Capitals have come out on top in both of their two previous meetings this season by a combined score of 10-4.

In the midst of a resurgent season, all eyes will be on Alex Ovechkin as he continues to close the gap on Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL’s all-time goals leader.

Right now, Ovechkin is just eight goals away from passing Gretzky’s record of 894.

A measuring-stick matchup, the Panthers know they’ll have to be at their best in this one.

CROSBY AND THE CATS

After visiting Ovechkin in D.C., the Panthers will host his long-time rival in Sunrise.

Welcoming Sidney Crosby and his crew to Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers will close the book on their season series with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

A hard-fought series, the two previous matchups between Florida and Pittsburgh have both gone beyond 60 minutes, including a 3-2 shootout win for the Panthers on Jan. 3.

Just like Ovechkin, Crosby also continues to beat Father Time.

In 67 games, “Sid the Kid” has produced a team-high 73 points (23 goals, 50 assists)

For tickets, click HERE.

PANTHERS PLUS OFFER

There’s no better time to put the Panthers in your pocket.

Right now, fans can enjoy the quarter-season pass of Panthers Plus for just $24.99.

This brand-new subscription provides fans with streaming access to all remaining Panthers games this season, as well as the team’s first-round playoff games.

Panthers Plus is currently available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire and more!

For more information, click HERE.

AUTONATION SWEEPSTAKES

Enter to win the ultimate Panthers game day experience!

Presented by AutoNation, one lucky fan will score four Vault tickets to see the Panthers take on the Maple Leafs on April 8, with valet parking, a Zamboni ride and a jersey included.

To enter, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

Dmitry Kulikov is three assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Carter Verhaeghe is five points away from his 300 th NHL point.

NHL point. Carter Verhaeghe is two games away from his 400 th NHL game.

NHL game. Anton Lundell is five assists away from his 100 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Seth Jones is three goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Sergei Bobrovsky is five games away from his 750th NHL game.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Get to know Seth Jones in the latest episode of Primetime Panthers.