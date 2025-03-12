Panthers deliver Stanley Cup ring to Hockey Hall of Fame

“As a young kid, you never even dream about this kind of thing."

Hall-of-Fame-1
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers made a special delivery on Wednesday.

In town for their matchup with the Maple Leafs on Thursday, the defending Stanley Cup champions happily delivered a championship ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

“It’s surreal,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said.

Joining Zito at the ceremony, the Panthers were represented by members of their coaching staff, training staff and three integral players from last season’s Stanley Cup-winning squad: captain Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, who scored the deciding goal in Game 7.

In addition to making a donation, they also got to check out their championship display.

“It’s an overused phrase that it takes your breath away, but it did.” Zito said. “It did for everybody. It’s not only that it’s done and you’re in the Hall, but also how well it’s done. During the little talk we had, we all wanted to keep looking behind at the display case.”

While the first Stanley Cup ring was awarded in 1893 to the Montreal Hockey Club, the tradition of teams donating a ring to the Hall of Fame on a regular basis is somewhat new.

According to Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, it was former Ducks General Manager Brian Burke that started the streak when he donated a ring after Anaheim won the Cup in 2007.

Since then, every championship team has done the same.

“It’s awesome,” Barkov said. “I’ve been here a few times. Just to come here as a huge hockey fan is always nice, and to be part of the history now is amazing. To present the ring here as well with the teammates and management was awesome. For sure, it was memorable.”

Receiving a special honor, the donated ring was an exact copy of Barkov’s ring.

“Obviously, it means a lot,” Barkov said. “As a young kid, you never even dream about this kind of thing. To have your name in this type of place is huge. I’m just happy about it.”

Prior to placing the ring in their championship display case, Barkov and Reinhart each took a moment to show it off to the gathered masses and made sure to give the kids in attendance a real close look.

As you can image, jaws hit the floor.

“It was great,” Barkov said. “I was one of those kids back in the day.”

Following its time in Florida’s championship display, the diamond-covered ring will eventually be moved to a special section of the Hockey Hall of Fame known as Lord Stanley’s Vault.

In addition to housing the original Stanley Cup, the vault also boasts a vast collection of retired Stanley Cup bands and unique artifacts, as well as a wall of championship rings.

Currently leading the Atlantic Division, the Panthers hope to add another ring to the wall next year.

For more information on the Hockey Hall of Fame, click HERE.

