Panthers deliver Stanley Cup ring to Hockey Hall of Fame

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers made a special delivery on Wednesday.
In town for their matchup with the Maple Leafs on Thursday, the defending Stanley Cup champions happily delivered a championship ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.
“It’s surreal,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said.
Joining Zito at the ceremony, the Panthers were represented by members of their coaching staff, training staff and three integral players from last season’s Stanley Cup-winning squad: captain Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, who scored the deciding goal in Game 7.
In addition to making a donation, they also got to check out their championship display.
“It’s an overused phrase that it takes your breath away, but it did.” Zito said. “It did for everybody. It’s not only that it’s done and you’re in the Hall, but also how well it’s done. During the little talk we had, we all wanted to keep looking behind at the display case.”