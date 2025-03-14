NOTEBOOK: Bennett, Samoskevich stay hot; Bobrovsky’s latest milestone

TORONTO – To steal a line from Forrest Gump, they “go together like peas and carrots.”

Finding instant chemistry after coming together on the second line for the Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich continue to pile up points as the playoffs approach.

During Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, Bennett scored a pair of goals on the power play, with Samoskevich logging an assist on each of them.

“The more we play together, the more we’re going to find that chemistry,” Bennett said after the win, which increased Florida’s lead over Toronto by four points for first place in the Atlantic Division. “Just find little plays, get comfortable where each other and just read off each other a bit better. He’s a great player, and he’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time.”

With Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) likely out of action until the playoffs, the duo of Bennett and Samoskevich has picked up a lot of the slack since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Helping the Panthers fly out of the break with a 7-2-0 record, Bennett has produced a team-leading nine points (four goals, five assists) over the course of those nine games, while Samoskevich is close behind with seven points (four goals, three assists).