What’s Brewing: Cats in California

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are heading west in search of points.

Back on the road following a successful four-game defense of home ice, the defending Stanley Cup champions will now pay a visit to the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks this week.

“There’s more of a rush game in the West, I think,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Jockeying for position in a jam-packed Atlanta Division, the Panthers currently sit at 6-5-1 in the standings, but are just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place.

With little separation early on, every team in the division is above .500.

“We’re used to traveling long ways,” defenseman Niko Mikkola said of this week’s trip to the West Coast. “Just keep it simple in the road games, that’s the key.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 4: at Anaheim Ducks – 10 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Cats on Tap: Click Here

Thursday, Nov. 6: at Los Angeles Kings– 10 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Hulu, ESPN+
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, Nov. 8: at San Jose Sharks – 10 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Cats on Tap: Click Here

HOMESTAND RECAP

Before hitting the road, the Panthers held down the fort at home.

Getting back to their game, they finished with a 2-1-1 record against four tough opponents.

Over the course of those games against Pittsburgh (5-3 L), Vegas (3-0 W), Anaheim (3-2 SOL) and Dallas (4-3 SOW), the Panthers surrendered just four goals with play at 5-on-5.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, they boasted a league-best 67.33 xGF% at 5-on-5 in that span.

“I think our defensive game has been really good, for the most part,” said forward Sam Bennett, who scored against the Stars. “We’re just going to keep building on everything.”

Brad Marchand led the Panthers in points (6) during the homestand, while Mackie Samoskevich ranked second in points (5) and first in assists (4). Netting the 300th goal of his career in the win over the Stars, Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with four goals during the homestand.

Through seven games in Sunrise, Florida sits at 5-1-1.

CONSERVATION NIGHT JERSEYS

Score some one-of-a-kind gear while supporting a good cause.

Right now, fans can bid on player-specific jerseys from Panther Conservation Night.

Designed by Cavan Koebel, who specializes in large scale Public Art Murals and creates uplifting and inspirational art that features the environment, the jerseys are truly special.

To view the jerseys or place a bid, click here.

PANTHERS SUB

Want to eat like a champ?

Head to Publix and grab a Panthers Sub this week!

STACHE DASH

Run for a cause.

The sixth annual 'Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K' will be held on Nov. 15.

Set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. and presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care, all registered runners and walkers will receive a Stache Dash t-shirt, a finisher medal and runner bib.

For more information and to register, click here.

SIGN UP FOR PANTHERS PLUS

With the Panthers on the road, there’s no better time to sign up for Panthers Plus.

Subscribe now to receive access to all locally-produced Panthers games by Scripps Sports this season, and also pregame coverage for all nationally broadcast games.

Other content includes replays, interviews, video series and more.

Visit PanthersPlus.Tv for more info.

GAMEDAY APP

If you don’t have the Panthers GameDay App, you’re missing out!

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena.

The app also boasts special partner offers, articles, videos and more.

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click here.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Re-live all the major moments from Saturday’s shootout win over the Stars.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Sergei Bobrovsky has unveiled his new mask for Hockey Fights Cancer.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

