What’s Brewing: Cats in California

The Florida Panthers are heading west in search of points.

Back on the road following a successful four-game defense of home ice, the defending Stanley Cup champions will now pay a visit to the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks this week.

“There’s more of a rush game in the West, I think,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Jockeying for position in a jam-packed Atlanta Division, the Panthers currently sit at 6-5-1 in the standings, but are just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place.

With little separation early on, every team in the division is above .500.

“We’re used to traveling long ways,” defenseman Niko Mikkola said of this week’s trip to the West Coast. “Just keep it simple in the road games, that’s the key.”

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 4: at Anaheim Ducks – 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 6: at Los Angeles Kings– 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 8: at San Jose Sharks – 10 p.m. ET

HOMESTAND RECAP

Before hitting the road, the Panthers held down the fort at home.

Getting back to their game, they finished with a 2-1-1 record against four tough opponents.

Over the course of those games against Pittsburgh (5-3 L), Vegas (3-0 W), Anaheim (3-2 SOL) and Dallas (4-3 SOW), the Panthers surrendered just four goals with play at 5-on-5.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, they boasted a league-best 67.33 xGF% at 5-on-5 in that span.

“I think our defensive game has been really good, for the most part,” said forward Sam Bennett, who scored against the Stars. “We’re just going to keep building on everything.”

Brad Marchand led the Panthers in points (6) during the homestand, while Mackie Samoskevich ranked second in points (5) and first in assists (4). Netting the 300th goal of his career in the win over the Stars, Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with four goals during the homestand.

Through seven games in Sunrise, Florida sits at 5-1-1.

CONSERVATION NIGHT JERSEYS

Score some one-of-a-kind gear while supporting a good cause.

Right now, fans can bid on player-specific jerseys from Panther Conservation Night.

Designed by Cavan Koebel, who specializes in large scale Public Art Murals and creates uplifting and inspirational art that features the environment, the jerseys are truly special.

To view the jerseys or place a bid, click here.