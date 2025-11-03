NOTEBOOK: Panthers head west; Gadjovich update

Latest updates from Monday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex

By Rob Darragh
FORT LAUDERDALE – California, here we come.

After ending their homestand on a high note, the Florida Panthers are now heading west with stops in Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose, before ending their trip in Las Vegas.

“We’re used to traveling long ways,” defenseman Niko Mikkola said of the annual trip to the Golden State. “Just keep it simple in the road games, that’s the key.”

Sitting at 6-5-1 and right in the thick of the Atlantic Division, the Panthers closed out their four-game defense of Amerant Bank Arena with a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars.

With the win, they finished their encouraging homestand at 2-1-1.

“Had some more bodies to the net to cause chaos and puck retrievals were better,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “We had a lot of time in there (offensive zone) and I think that’s a big part of why we had success.”

A back-and-forth game, there was no shortage of emotions or intensity from the first 60 minutes to the final save in the shootout.

In addition to opening the game’s scoring, Brad Marchand sealed the deal with the shootout winner in his return after the passing of his friend’s daughter, Selah.

Marchand makes it 1-0 in the second period.

“I wasn’t nervous or anything out there,” Marchand said after the game. “It was more a great opportunity to honor Selah.”

Over a point-per-game thus far, Marchand currently leads the team in points (12) and is also tied for first in goals (6) and assists (6).

Last season, the Panthers went 2-2-0 on their road trip to California and Nevada.

GADJOVICH UPDATE

The Panthers should know more soon about forward Jonah Gadjovich, who will not be traveling with the team for the upcoming road trip.

“I’m going to give a clean answer on that in about two days,” head coach Paul Maurice said, “He is getting looked at.”

Gadjovich sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights on Oct. 25.

In 10 games, Gadjovich has registered three assists and 30 hits.

SEBRANGO STRONG IN DEBUT

Donovan Sebrango made a good first impression in his Panthers debut.

Logging 15:56 on the icetime against the Stars on Saturday, the 23-year-old defenseman recorded two shots, a hit, a block and was a +2 plus/minus rating.

“I liked his game,” Maurice said of the young defenseman. “I thought he was very predictable. I like the fact that he kept his intensity level straight through the game.”

Sebrango played two games with the Ottawa Senators this season before being claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Oct. 15.

PRACTICE LINES

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe - Evan Rodrigues - Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist - Luke Kunin - Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Noah Gregor

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango/Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

*Sam Bennett did not skate on Monday

