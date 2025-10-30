Q&A: Lundell gets in the Halloween spirit

lundell-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - Trick or Treat?

Through 11 games, the play of Anton Lundell has brought plenty of treats with some tricky work of the stick on the ice.

Bringing it in all areas, the 24-year-old has notched eight points (3G, 5A) and is averaging 18:37 minutes of ice time a night.

Pushing the top of the stat sheets, Lundell ranks second on the team in points and is second among forwards in ice time.

Excellent in the faceoff circle, No. 15 has snapped back 55.2% of his draws, leading the team in the category.

“I think he’s the perfect guy to take on that role,” linemate Mackie Samoskevich said of Lundell stepping up in the wake of injuries. “So good on both sides and so smart out there. Sitting next to him in the locker room a lot and him being my age too, he was a guy I got comfortable with right away. I’m always knowing what he’s thinking and what he wants, so it makes it a lot easier.”

Following Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to talk to the Finnish center about past costumes, Halloween in Finland and more.

Lundell makes it 2-1 in the third period.

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite costume you’ve done?

LUNDELL: I haven’t done too many costumes here. I’ve been going with very simple, easy choices so far. I got to say this year, don’t tell the boys, but we’re going to be Dodgeball - the Average Joe’s. I think probably this year is going to be my favorite so far.

DARRAGH: What was your costume last year?

LUNDELL: Last year we were Mario Kart. I was Mario, Samo (Samoskevich) was Wario, and Spencer (Knight) was Luigi. Maybe that one actually (was my favorite).

DARRAGH: Who do you expect to have a good costume this year?

LUNDELL: We have a lot of Halloween people on our team. Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) is always good. He always puts some effort behind it.

DARRAGH: Do you think Matthew is the biggest Halloween guy on the team?

LUNDELL: It’s hard to say. We have a lot of guys that put some time and effort behind their outfits. I could probably name like 10 guys, but I would just say Chucky for now.

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite Halloween or horror movie?

LUNDELL: I’m a big movie guy, but I don’t have a specific favorite. I’m actually not the biggest fan of horror movies. I like action. I like drama, but just like pure horror is maybe not my favorite.

DARRAGH: How is Halloween different in Finland than the United States?

LUNDELL: I would say it’s way bigger here. People put decorations outside and kind of put more effort into it. I would say it’s bigger here for adults as well. Back home, it’s more for kids. The kids kind of dress in different Halloween costumes and go from door to door to ask for candy, for sweets, and here it’s more like for adults. I would say, overall, it’s just bigger here.

News Feed

Territory Talk: Resting up for Dallas (Ep. 373)

RECAP: Ducks 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers look to continue success at home vs. Ducks

NOTEBOOK: Panthers at the 10-game mark; Gregor getting in the lineup

What’s Brewing: Ducks, Stars come to town; Open practice Friday at IcePlex

Gadjovich out a week with upper-body injury

RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 0

PREVIEW: Schwindt set for season debut as Panthers host Golden Knights

‘It's a very powerful presence’: Panthers on the Prowl sculptures to be on display during Pink in the Rink Night

RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers begin homestand with matchup against the Penguins

Florida Panthers Announce New & Enhanced Food and Beverage at Amerant Bank Arena for 2025-26 Season

Panthers earn top spot in front office rankings

STAT PACK: Verhaeghe nets another winner in Boston 

Territory Talk: Back in the win column (Ep. 372)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to get back on track against Bruins

NOTEBOOK: Marchand back in Boston; Mikkola back at practice