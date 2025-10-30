Q&A: Lundell gets in the Halloween spirit

FORT LAUDERDALE - Trick or Treat?
Through 11 games, the play of Anton Lundell has brought plenty of treats with some tricky work of the stick on the ice.
Bringing it in all areas, the 24-year-old has notched eight points (3G, 5A) and is averaging 18:37 minutes of ice time a night.
Pushing the top of the stat sheets, Lundell ranks second on the team in points and is second among forwards in ice time.
Excellent in the faceoff circle, No. 15 has snapped back 55.2% of his draws, leading the team in the category.
“I think he’s the perfect guy to take on that role,” linemate Mackie Samoskevich said of Lundell stepping up in the wake of injuries. “So good on both sides and so smart out there. Sitting next to him in the locker room a lot and him being my age too, he was a guy I got comfortable with right away. I’m always knowing what he’s thinking and what he wants, so it makes it a lot easier.”
Following Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to talk to the Finnish center about past costumes, Halloween in Finland and more.