Q&A: Lundell gets in the Halloween spirit

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite costume you’ve done?

LUNDELL: I haven’t done too many costumes here. I’ve been going with very simple, easy choices so far. I got to say this year, don’t tell the boys, but we’re going to be Dodgeball - the Average Joe’s. I think probably this year is going to be my favorite so far.

DARRAGH: What was your costume last year?

LUNDELL: Last year we were Mario Kart. I was Mario, Samo (Samoskevich) was Wario, and Spencer (Knight) was Luigi. Maybe that one actually (was my favorite).

DARRAGH: Who do you expect to have a good costume this year?

LUNDELL: We have a lot of Halloween people on our team. Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) is always good. He always puts some effort behind it.

DARRAGH: Do you think Matthew is the biggest Halloween guy on the team?

LUNDELL: It’s hard to say. We have a lot of guys that put some time and effort behind their outfits. I could probably name like 10 guys, but I would just say Chucky for now.

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite Halloween or horror movie?

LUNDELL: I’m a big movie guy, but I don’t have a specific favorite. I’m actually not the biggest fan of horror movies. I like action. I like drama, but just like pure horror is maybe not my favorite.

DARRAGH: How is Halloween different in Finland than the United States?

LUNDELL: I would say it’s way bigger here. People put decorations outside and kind of put more effort into it. I would say it’s bigger here for adults as well. Back home, it’s more for kids. The kids kind of dress in different Halloween costumes and go from door to door to ask for candy, for sweets, and here it’s more like for adults. I would say, overall, it’s just bigger here.