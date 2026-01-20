What’s Brewing: Back on the road; Duffy’s watch party

FORT LAUDERDALE – Back on the road.

Returning home from a six-game road trip, the Florida Panthers fell 4-1 to the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday in their lone home game before heading back up north for a three-game road trip.

Owning a 25-20-3 record, the Panthers (53 points) sit four points behind the Buffalo Sabres (57 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We have enough games to take care of our own business, but it's got to start now,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the loss on Monday. “You don't want to be chasing after the Olympic break and into the trade deadline. It's too challenging. We got to get some points now. All these teams around us are going on runs. It's up to us to do the same.”

An important time to pick up points ahead of the Olympic break, the Panthers will start their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre before closing out with a back-to-back against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks this weekend.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 22: at Winnipeg Jets – 8 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Watch Party: Click Here

Saturday, Jan. 24: at Minnesota Wild – 9 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

Sunday, Jan. 25: at Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

TKACHUK RETURNS

No. 19 is back in the lineup.

Making his season debut against the Sharks on Monday, Tkachuk had the crowd roaring the moment he stepped on the ice.

Logging 20:58 time on ice, Tkachuk recorded three shots and drew two penalties in the loss.

“I thought he was pretty good,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk’s season debut. “His hand skills, he knocked some things down. I thought he was for the first game, and I ran him close to 18 (minutes).”

