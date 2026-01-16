Panthers praised for ‘aura of winning’ during visit to White House

Panthers honored by President after second straight Stanley Cup

Panthers-White-House-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers were honored by President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Thursday.

During the special event, the President praised the team’s “aura of winning.”

“It’s an honor to welcome to the White House the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers,” he said. “Unbelievable team. Unbelievable athletes and players. These men are responsible for the greatest feats in franchise history.”

In addition to being just the 10th franchise to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Panthers showed their perseverance by becoming just the third team in NHL history to win the Cup after starting each series on the road, where they tied a playoff record with 10 victories.

Besting the Edmonton Oilers, who they also beat in 2024 to win their first Stanley Cup, the Panthers held a lead for an NHL-record 255:49 of game time during the Stanley Cup Final.

During their a 5-1 win to clinch the Cup in Game 6, they led for 55:46 of the 60 minutes.

"I speak on behalf of every Florida Panthers fan all around the world, we're not going to stop," Panthers owner Vincent Viola said during the ceremony. "We're not going to stop."

Following in the footsteps of past champions, sports teams have been visiting the White House since the 19th century, with the Pittsburgh Penguins being the NHL’s first in 1991.

Last hosted by the President on Feb. 3, 2025, following the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2024, the Panthers suddenly find themselves feeling right at home in the nation’s capital.

Prior to the ceremony, players and staff were able to peruse multiple rooms in the White House to take in the unique artifacts and famous paintings that line its historic walls.

“You get to do [a visit] a second time, so you know what to expect,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “You know all of the rooms. It’s still an amazing feeling to come here and see everything and see Mr. President and everything.”

During the ceremony, the President recounted Florida’s run to a second straight Cup.

In his speech, he singled out several of the team’s top players, including Barkov, Brad Marchand, Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones and Sam Bennett.

“Pretty cool,” Jones said of the shoutout. “Obviously, didn’t know it was coming.”

With one handshake, Bennett, the MVP of the playoffs, left a particularly strong impression.

"He's got a very powerful hand," the President remarked, earning a laugh from the crowd.

In addition to the President and Mr. Viola, Tkachuk also stepped up to the podium.

After finishing tied for first on the Panthers with 23 points in the playoffs despite dealing with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, the star forward took time to highlight the sacrifice that both he and his teammates made in order to become back-to-back champs.

"Winning, it takes a toll,” said Tkachuk, who is nearing a return to the lineup following offseason surgery. “You pay a price for it, and each one of these members behind me, it really does take a village to make it happen. Each player played a very important part.”

As a gift, the Panthers awarded the President two Stanley Cup rings – one from 2024 and the other from 2025 – as well as an engraved golden hockey stick and a personalized jersey.

After the ceremony, Panthers players and staff accompted the President to the Oval Office.

“Seeing the Oval Office, seeing the rooms that we were waiting in, seeing all the historical artifacts and things like that, it really brings you back to history class,” Jones said of the experience. “It’s amazing. A dream come true. The White House has so much aura.”

