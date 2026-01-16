Panthers praised for ‘aura of winning’ during visit to White House

Following in the footsteps of past champions, sports teams have been visiting the White House since the 19th century, with the Pittsburgh Penguins being the NHL’s first in 1991.

Last hosted by the President on Feb. 3, 2025, following the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2024, the Panthers suddenly find themselves feeling right at home in the nation’s capital.

Prior to the ceremony, players and staff were able to peruse multiple rooms in the White House to take in the unique artifacts and famous paintings that line its historic walls.

“You get to do [a visit] a second time, so you know what to expect,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “You know all of the rooms. It’s still an amazing feeling to come here and see everything and see Mr. President and everything.”

During the ceremony, the President recounted Florida’s run to a second straight Cup.

In his speech, he singled out several of the team’s top players, including Barkov, Brad Marchand, Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones and Sam Bennett.

“Pretty cool,” Jones said of the shoutout. “Obviously, didn’t know it was coming.”

With one handshake, Bennett, the MVP of the playoffs, left a particularly strong impression.

"He's got a very powerful hand," the President remarked, earning a laugh from the crowd.

In addition to the President and Mr. Viola, Tkachuk also stepped up to the podium.

After finishing tied for first on the Panthers with 23 points in the playoffs despite dealing with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, the star forward took time to highlight the sacrifice that both he and his teammates made in order to become back-to-back champs.

"Winning, it takes a toll,” said Tkachuk, who is nearing a return to the lineup following offseason surgery. “You pay a price for it, and each one of these members behind me, it really does take a village to make it happen. Each player played a very important part.”

As a gift, the Panthers awarded the President two Stanley Cup rings – one from 2024 and the other from 2025 – as well as an engraved golden hockey stick and a personalized jersey.

After the ceremony, Panthers players and staff accompted the President to the Oval Office.

“Seeing the Oval Office, seeing the rooms that we were waiting in, seeing all the historical artifacts and things like that, it really brings you back to history class,” Jones said of the experience. “It’s amazing. A dream come true. The White House has so much aura.”

A full video of the ceremony can be found by clicking HERE.