‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

MIAMI – Talk about a sight to behold.

About 30 yards from a bright pink lifeguard tower, 20 yards from a group of lounge chairs nestled over a plastic beach, and 10 feet from a flamboyance of fake flamingos, the Florida Panthers hit the ice for a practice like no other at loanDepot Park for practice on Thursday.

Safe to say, the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on Friday will have distinctly South Florida feel.

“Unbelievable,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “They’ve done a great job.”

The usual home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins and an air-conditioned escape from the heat for fans in South Florida during balmy summers, the ballpark has been fully transformed in preparation for the impending showdown between the Panthers and New York Rangers.

Splitting the field down the middle, the Panthers' side is distinctly tropical, while the Rangers’ side imagines a world where the sand and surf has been covered in a blanket of snow.

An historic event, this will be the first-ever outdoor NHL game played in Florida.

“For most of the league, it’s not every year you get an opportunity to go through something like this,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “I think you have to take it all in. It’s not the league’s first rodeo. They seem to know what they’re doing and how to put on a good show.”

If you’re worried about the ice melting, don’t fret.

For the first time since they started doing outdoor games, the NHL is using two mobile refrigeration units instead of just one in order to make sure the rink remains perfect.

Additionally, with temperatures expected to be in the 50’s around puck drop at 8 p.m. ET, there’s a very good chance it doesn’t even end up being the warmest NHL outdoor contest.

In the past, Denver (65 degrees) and Los Angeles (62 degrees) hosted warmer games.

During practice, both players and staff remarked how good the ice was in Miami.

“The ice was fantastic,” said head coach Paul Maurice, who will be participating in his third outdoor game. “We went 30 minutes. We don’t practice long, but we got up and down the ice pretty good, and it was fantastic. That’s a big job. I don’t know how they pull it off.”

While the ballpark’s retractable roof was closed for practice, it will be wide open for the game.

“It’s going to be cool,” Forsling said. “Maybe see some stars and stuff like that.”

Before practice, the Panthers took the ice in their special Winter Classic jerseys.

Keeping with the throwback theme, some players also had sticks wrapped to look like the wooden twigs of old, while both goaltender’s pads had an old-school, canvas-like look.

“It’s part of it,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “I like the guys’ sticks, you know, the old-school sticks. All around, those little pieces make it even more special. It’s exciting.”

Following practice, players were joined on the ice by their families for a fun skate.

“That’s what it’s all about honestly, to share this experience with them,” said Forlsing, who has two small children. “To see how happy all the kids are flying around, it’s amazing.”

Amazing is a word that seems to be said a lot around this year’s Winter Classic.

One thing is for certain, it’s shaping up to be a one-of-a-kind event.

“Very, very unique setting here,” forward Brad Marchand said. “Really excited about it.”

