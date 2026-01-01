‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

MIAMI – Talk about a sight to behold.

About 30 yards from a bright pink lifeguard tower, 20 yards from a group of lounge chairs nestled over a plastic beach, and 10 feet from a flamboyance of fake flamingos, the Florida Panthers hit the ice for a practice like no other at loanDepot Park for practice on Thursday.

Safe to say, the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on Friday will have distinctly South Florida feel.

“Unbelievable,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “They’ve done a great job.”

The usual home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins and an air-conditioned escape from the heat for fans in South Florida during balmy summers, the ballpark has been fully transformed in preparation for the impending showdown between the Panthers and New York Rangers.

Splitting the field down the middle, the Panthers' side is distinctly tropical, while the Rangers’ side imagines a world where the sand and surf has been covered in a blanket of snow.

An historic event, this will be the first-ever outdoor NHL game played in Florida.

“For most of the league, it’s not every year you get an opportunity to go through something like this,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “I think you have to take it all in. It’s not the league’s first rodeo. They seem to know what they’re doing and how to put on a good show.”