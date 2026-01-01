‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Marchand joins Reinhart on Hockey Canada

MIAMI – A pair of Florida Panthers will be representing Hockey Canada at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada announced their 25-man roster, which included Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Marchand said of being selected following Thursday’s pre-Winter Classic practice at loanDepot Park in Miami. “I think every guy on that team and every guy in the league has worked their entire life to get to that point.”

Although the 37-year-old forward has represented Canada five times throughout his career, it will be his first opportunity to wear a maple leaf on his chest at the Olympics.

While it’s always an honor to represent your country, this will be a stage like no other.

“It’s the highest honor you could have in the game,” said Marchand, who leads the Pnathers with 45 points (23G, 22A) this season. “There’s obviously some incredible teams that have been put together at the World Cup and Four Nations, but trying to replicate the Olympics, which will never happen because of the history and what that means to individuals and the country. You can tell the excitement that’s been around it ever since they announced that we were going to get to go back. There’s a tremendous amount of pride to be part of that.”

In 13 games with Canada at the junior level, Marchand won back-to-back gold medals at the 2007 and 2008 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Marchand has also played for Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, 2017 World Cup of Hockey and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, winning all three tournaments.

“When you get toward the end of your career, especially if you miss something, not necessarily by poor play, just life conspired to keep him out of the Olympics, it’s really special for those guys,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Marchand making Hockey Canada. “Brad is so well known in Canada, very proud of where he comes from. It’s a really big deal for him to make that team. We’re happy for him. Happy for his family. He’s brought us a lot.”

Not flying over alone, Marchand will be joined by Reinhart, who was named to Hockey Canada’s preliminary roster in June 2025.

“Reino got the call back in June, so he was sitting nice and pretty,” Marchand said with a smile.

His first appearance at the Olympic Winter Games as well, Reinhart, like Marchand, also has a decorated past with Hockey Canada.

With Canada, Reinhart won gold at the IIHF U18 (2013), U20 (2015) and Men’s World Championships (2016), as well as bronze at the 2012 U18 tournament and silver at the 2019 Men’s World Championship.

The NHL’s leading goal scorer since the 2023-24 season with 118 goals, Reinhart also helped Canada come out on top at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off with Marchand.

Another standout year for No. 13, Reinhart owns the second most goals (22), assists (21), and points (43) on the Panthers this year, only trailing Marchand in all three categories.

Stay tuned in the upcoming days as other participating countries announce their rosters.