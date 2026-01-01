‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

The first European-born player to captain a team to two Stanley Cups, Barkov stands as Florida’s all-time scoring leader with 782 points (286G, 496A) in 804 career games.
A defensive wizard, he’s also picked up three Selke Trophies during his career.
The man in the middle of a identity-driving fourth line for the Panthers during last year’s run to a second straight Stanley Cup, Nosek dished out three assists in 16 playoff games.
Despite missing key players, the Panthers are off to a solid 21-15-3 start this season.
“It takes everybody,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “You’re not replacing guys like that. To be successful, you have to have guys that can step up when guys are down. We’ve played a lot of hockey, and that’s going to happen. We’ve been lucky at the right times to be as healthy as we have been. At the start of the year, it’s kind compounded for us. But we’ve had guys step up, and that’s what you need.”
TKACHUK OUT
Still working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, Matthew Tkachuk won’t make his long-awaited return in the Winter Classic.
“We weren’t working for the drama,” Maurice said. “Everyone knows where he’s at.”
Returning to practice on Dec. 28, Tkachuk remains in a yellow no-contact jersey.
In 211 regular-season games as a Panther, he’s logged 254 points (88G, 166A).
In that same time, he leads the team with 69 points (25G, 44A) in 67 playoff games.
Despite not playing on Friday, Tkachuk continues to ramp up his rehab toward a return.
“He’s moving,” Maurice said. “That’s a big boost to us in practice.”
SCHWINDT PRACTICES
Out since Nov. 17 with a broken arm, Cole Schwindt returned to practice on Thursday.
Suffering the injury during a high-speed collision with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during an 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks, he was sporting a yellow no-contact jersey in his first skate back with the group.
Claimed off waivers on Oct. 3, Schwindt has scored two goals in 10 games this season.
“He’s a big man that moves,” Maurice said.
Like Tkachuk, Schwindt still has boxes to check before he’s cleared for action.
Like Tkachuk, Schwindt still has boxes to check before he's cleared for action.