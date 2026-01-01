‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

MIAMI – Even the injured guys didn’t want to miss out.

On the eve of the 2026 NHL Winter Classic, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Tomas Nosek hit the ice prior to practice at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

While neither player is close to a return, it was still a sight for sore eyes.

“He’s been working so hard,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said of Barkov. “Just to get back to the ice, it’s amazing how quick he’s on the ice now. He’s putting in a lot of work.”

Barkov has yet to suit up this season after undergoing surgery to repair injuries to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in September.

Nosek, meanwhile, has also been sidelined all season with a lower-body injury.

For both, it’s important to remember that “skating” and “practicing” are very different.

Based on initial timelines, the window for both players involved the playoffs.

“It’s just a normal Sunday walk,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the light skate.