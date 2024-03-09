Territory Talk: Trade Deadline Recap (Ep. 289)

Trades, contract extensions and more on today's podcast!

TT-E289-16x9
By Doug Plagens


On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive into a crazy 48 hours of trades, contract extensions and more for the surging Florida Panthers.

The duo also discusses how other teams around the NHL did at the trade deadline.

Plus, hear sound from general manager Bill Zito and defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Highlights include:

  • Vladimir Tarasenko is a Panther! (1:05)
  • Eight more years of Gustav Forsling. (4:30)
  • Hear from general manager Bill Zito. (12:30)
  • What will Kyle Okposo bring to the Cats? (14:45)
  • Recapping a busy day of deals in the NHL. (22:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

