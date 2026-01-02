Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

SUNRISE, Fla. – Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, joining Panthers Assistant Coach Myles Fee who is serving as video coach.

Forsling, 29, played three games for Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He previously represented Sweden at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he led the tournament's defensemen in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) and in 2016 was tied for the lead among the tournament's defensemen in goals (2).

Forsling joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

Players

Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)

(Latvia) Sam Reinhart (Canada)

(Canada) Brad Marchand (Canada)

(Canada) Anton Lundell (Finland)

(Finland) Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)

(Finland) Niko Mikkola (Finland)

(Finland) Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

(USA) Seth Jones (USA)

Staff