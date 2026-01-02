Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics2026_SWEDEN_Forsling_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, joining Panthers Assistant Coach Myles Fee who is serving as video coach.

Forsling, 29, played three games for Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He previously represented Sweden at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he led the tournament's defensemen in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) and in 2016 was tied for the lead among the tournament's defensemen in goals (2).

Forsling joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

  • Players
  • Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)
  • Sam Reinhart (Canada)
  • Brad Marchand (Canada)
  • Anton Lundell (Finland)
  • Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)
  • Niko Mikkola (Finland)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (USA)
  • Seth Jones (USA)
  • Staff
  • Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)
  • Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)
  • Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)
  • Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

News Feed

FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Finnish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

USA Hockey Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Marchand joins Reinhart on Hockey Canada

‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

Hockey Canada Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Marchand reflects on path to 1,000 points

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to face ‘extremely fast and dangerous’ Canadiens

RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 3