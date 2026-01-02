FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

MIAMI, FLA. (JAN. 1, 2026) – The National Hockey League, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers are offering fans the opportunity to welcome both teams upon their arrivals for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday, Jan. 2, at loanDepot park (8 p.m. ET, TNT, HBO Max, SN, TVAS).

Fans can gather on 6th St. (between 14th Ave. and 16th Ave.) outside loanDepot park to greet both teams as they arrive to a festive atmosphere with music and appearances by the Florida Panthers Dance Team and mascots, hosted by NHL alumnus Jason Demers. Demers will interview Panthers and Rangers players before they enter loanDepot park to play in the historic NHL outdoor game.

The Rangers are expected to arrive at approximately 4:45 p.m. The Panthers are expected to arrive at approximately 5:15 p.m. Times are subject to change.

In keeping with the recent tradition for outdoor games, players may arrive in style, wearing coordinating themed attire.