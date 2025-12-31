Hockey Canada Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics2026_Canada_Marchand_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Hockey Canada announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is Panthers forward Brad Marchand, joining forward Sam Reinhart who was named to the preliminary roster in June 2025.

Marchand, 37, has represented Canada on the international stage five times in his career. Winning back-to-back gold medals at the 2007 and 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship, Marchand registered six goals and two assists (6-2-8) over 13 total games with Canada at the junior level. He also earned gold for Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, where he was named a Top 3 Player on Canada after amassing seven points (4-3-7) over 10 games, and at the 2017 World Cup of Hockey. He played four games for Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, registering a goal.

Marchand joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

  • Players
  • Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)
  • Aleksander Barkov (Finland)
  • Sam Reinhart (Canada)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (USA)
  • Staff
  • Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)
  • Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)
  • Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)
  • Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

