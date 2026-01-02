PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic

MIAMI – The stars will be on the ice and in the sky when the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

With the roof open and chillier-than-normal weather expected, the stage is set for a big night in Miami.

“This is the closest you’re going to get to an outdoor game that people down here don’t get to experience,” forward Brad Marchand said. “It’s just a different level of excitement and a different insight into what we get to grow up with as kids being able to play pond hockey.”

The first-ever outdoor game hosted by the NHL in Florida, a sell-out crowd of more than 35,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium. Prior to puck drop, a fan event will also be held outside the ballpark from 2-8 p.m. ET featuring special activations.

Fans are also encouraged to cheer on the Panthers during their arrival around 5:15 p.m. ET.

For a full rundown of events, check out the NHL’s official fan guide by clicking HERE.

“For most of the league, it’s not every year you get an opportunity to go through something like this,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “I think you have to take it all in. It’s not the league’s first rodeo. They seem to know what they’re doing and how to put on a good show.”

While the spectacle will be special, the game itself also means a lot for both teams.

The Panthers (21-15-3) enter tonight’s matchup sitting just one point out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Rangers (19-18-5) are three points out.

Winners in nine of their last 13 games, the Panthers let a 2-0 lead in the third period slip away in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in their last contest on Tuesday.

Set to play in the fourth outdoor game of his career, Marchand, an ageless wonder at 37 years old, leads the Panthers in goals (23), assists (22) and points (45). Not far behind in all three of those categories, Reinhart is second in goals (22), assists (21) and points (43).

In his career, Marchand has logged four points (1G, 3A) in outdoor games.

“I don’t think any of us ever thought this would be a possibility,” Marchand said. “Just to see the game grow to the point where it has in Florida, where we’re having outdoor games here, is pretty incredible. But yeah, to play in the heat, seeing everybody in shorts and T-shirts, will be pretty remarkable. It’s pretty special what they’re doing, creating this opportunity.”

Not suiting up for the Panthers will be Matthew Tkachuk.

Returning to practice on Dec. 28, Tkachuk, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August, remains in a yellow no-contact jersey.

That said, the star forward continues to work closer toward an eventual return.

“We weren’t working for the drama,” head coach Paul Maurice said. "Everyone knows where he's at."

Expected to get the nod in net for the Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky will be appearing in his second-career outdoor game after previously manning the crease for the Philadelphia Flyers against Rangers in the 2012 NHL Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park.

In 27 appearances this season, Bobrovsky is tied for first in the NHL with 17 wins.

“It’s just fun,” the two-time Vezina Trophy winner said of the experience.

Across the ice, playing in the open air is nothing new for the Rangers.

Set to compete in their sixth outdoor game and move into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Flyers for the second-most such games in NHL history, the boys from the Big Apple have yet to lose an outdoor game, most recently facing off in the Stadium Series in 2024.

Falling into a deeper and deeper hole in the Metropolitan Division, the Rangers, who the Panthers bested in the Eastern Conference Final in 2024, have lost nine of their last 13 games and enter the Winter Classic trying to snap out of a three-game losing streak.

In their last outing, they suffered a 6-3 loss on the road against the Washington Capitals.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in scoring with 41 points (14G, 27A), while Mika Zibanejad ranks second with 30 points (12G, 18A). Having a resurgent season on the blue line, former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox ranks third on the team with 28 points (4G, 24A).

Expected to face down Bobrovsky, fellow Russian netminder Igor Shesterkin has posted a 16-12-4 record with a .910 save percentage and one shutout in 32 appearances in 2024-25.

In terms of outdoor experience, both teams have veterans.

For the Panthers, A.J. Greer, Marchand and Reinhart have all found the back of the net in an outdoor game, while Will Borgen, J.T. Miller, Panarin, Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck have done so as well for the Rangers.

With the entire hockey world watching, it’s likely more players join that list tonight.

“It’s a cool experience not just for us, but for everyone’s families who are coming to town for this,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “When you were younger, you always looked forward to watching these. Now, we get to play in one. It will be a great memory for everyone.”

THEY SAID IT

“There’s a lot of excitement. Florida has been very fortunate the last number of years between Tampa and Florida here with the excitement that the two teams have brought to this state, the amount of Stanley Cups and different events that are happening here. The amount of love for this game that has grown here is pretty incredible.” – Brad Marchand

“The ice was fantastic. We went 30 minutes. We don’t practice long, but we got up and down the ice pretty good, and it was fantastic. That’s a big job. I don’t know how they pull it off.” – head coach Paul Maurice

“Every game is big. The League is so tight, everybody is competing for a playoff spot. And it's, yeah, we need points for sure.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

FIVE CATS STATS

- Fifteen different Panthers have previously competed in at least one outdoor game.

- The Panthers are the eighth reigning Stanley Cup champion to play in an outdoor game the following season.

- Seth Jones is expected to skate in his 900th NHL game.

- Brad Marchand is riding a season-high, nine-game point streak.

- Sam Reinhart has scored at least 20 goals in nine straight seasons.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist – Luke Kunin – Jack Studnicka

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Dec. 1: F Jack Studnicka was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park – Miami, FL

TV & Streaming: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931

Tickets: Click Here