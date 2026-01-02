‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Now Accepting Bids on Charitybuzz

20+ One-of-a-Kind Decorated Panthers Available with all Proceeds Benefitting American Cancer Society

PanthersOnTheProwl_Social_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI, Fla. – At a press conference at loanDepot park, Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito in conjunction with the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced today the launch of the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ auction, live now on the leading social impact marketplace, Charitybuzz.

More than 20 decorated life-sized panther sculptures are available for auction, including pieces designed and inspired by GRAMMY Award-winning music icon Michael Buble, NHL great and the league’s all-time leading points-scorer and assist-producer Wayne Gretzky, World famous artist Romero Britto and more. Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit ACS and contribute to the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ campaign goal of raising one million dollars for the fight against cancer.

“Julie and I are thrilled to announce the auction phase of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ another meaningful way donors can support American Cancer Society,” said Zito. “Working with Charitybuzz allows us to extend the impact of this initiative and help drive resources towards the fight against cancer. We are so humbled and excited for attendees of the Winter Classic and fans everywhere to have the chance to bid on these one-of-a-kind masterpieces.”

“We’re excited to partner with American Cancer Society and the Zito family on ‘Panthers on the Prowl’, a campaign that reflects what Charitybuzz does best, bringing together creativity, culture, and exclusive experiences to drive funding for the world’s most important causes,” said Todd Wagner, Owner and Chairman of Charitybuzz. “Through the Charitybuzz auction, this partnership transforms art and access into meaningful support for the American Cancer Society.”

Bidding will remain open through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Visit charitybuzz.com/panthersontheprowlto bid now or FloridaPanthers.com/panthersontheprowl to learn more about the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ campaign.

News Feed

FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Finnish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

USA Hockey Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Marchand joins Reinhart on Hockey Canada

‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

Hockey Canada Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Marchand reflects on path to 1,000 points

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to face ‘extremely fast and dangerous’ Canadiens