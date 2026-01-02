‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Now Accepting Bids on Charitybuzz

MIAMI, Fla. – At a press conference at loanDepot park, Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito in conjunction with the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced today the launch of the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ auction, live now on the leading social impact marketplace, Charitybuzz.

More than 20 decorated life-sized panther sculptures are available for auction, including pieces designed and inspired by GRAMMY Award-winning music icon Michael Buble, NHL great and the league’s all-time leading points-scorer and assist-producer Wayne Gretzky, World famous artist Romero Britto and more. Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit ACS and contribute to the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ campaign goal of raising one million dollars for the fight against cancer.

“Julie and I are thrilled to announce the auction phase of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ another meaningful way donors can support American Cancer Society,” said Zito. “Working with Charitybuzz allows us to extend the impact of this initiative and help drive resources towards the fight against cancer. We are so humbled and excited for attendees of the Winter Classic and fans everywhere to have the chance to bid on these one-of-a-kind masterpieces.”

“We’re excited to partner with American Cancer Society and the Zito family on ‘Panthers on the Prowl’, a campaign that reflects what Charitybuzz does best, bringing together creativity, culture, and exclusive experiences to drive funding for the world’s most important causes,” said Todd Wagner, Owner and Chairman of Charitybuzz. “Through the Charitybuzz auction, this partnership transforms art and access into meaningful support for the American Cancer Society.”

Bidding will remain open through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Visit charitybuzz.com/panthersontheprowlto bid now or FloridaPanthers.com/panthersontheprowl to learn more about the ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ campaign.