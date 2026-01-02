Finnish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

SUNRISE, Fla. – Finnish Ice Hockey Association announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster are Panthers forward Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, and defenseman Niko Mikkola, joining Panthers Assistant Coach Tuomo Ruutu who will serve as assistant coach.

Lundell, 24, has represented Finland on the international stage six times in his career: 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship U18, 2019 and 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, 2021 IIHF World Championship and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He captured the gold medal at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, where he amassed four points (1-3-4) over seven games. He earned bronze as captain of Finland at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and silver at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Luostarinen, 27, appeared in three games for Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off notching one assist. He won gold with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Mikkola, 29, skated in three games for Finland at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, producing an assist. He also captured gold with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, where he was named a World Championship Top Three Player on Team Finland. Mikkola also won gold for Finland in the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

Lundell, Luostarinen and Mikkola join several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

