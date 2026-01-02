USA Hockey Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics2026_USA_Jones_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– USA Hockey announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, joining forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was named to the preliminary roster in June 2025, as well as Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito serving as assistant general manager and Panthers Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards serving as equipment manager.

Jones, 31, previously earned gold representing the United States at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship (2011 & 2012) and the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship (2013). He earned silver at the 2011 U17 World Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2015 IIHF World Championship. Jones served as captain for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Championship and was named the tournament’s best defenseman at the 2014 IIHF World Championship, leading all blueliners in assists and points (2-9-11). At the 2013 WJC, Jones led all blueliners with six assists (1-6-7).

Jones joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

Players

  • Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)
  • Aleksander Barkov (Finland)
  • Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand (Canada)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

Staff

  • Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)
  • Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)
  • Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)
  • Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

News Feed

FANS ARE INVITED TO WELCOME PANTHERS AND RANGERS OUTSIDE LOANDEPOT PARKIN ADVANCE OF 2026 DISCOVER NHL WINTER CLASSIC

Swedish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

PREVIEW: Panthers, Rangers battle in 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Finnish Ice Hockey Association Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

‘Unbelievable’: Panthers react to loanDepot Park’s transformation for Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Marchand joins Reinhart on Hockey Canada

‘It boosts morale’: Injured players hit the ice prior to Winter Classic

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

Hockey Canada Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Winter Classic will see NHL raise the roof in Miami

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Marchand reflects on path to 1,000 points

Winter Classic to be 'unique visual experience' in Miami

Winter Classic in Miami will be ‘really special,’ Verhaeghe says

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to face ‘extremely fast and dangerous’ Canadiens

RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 3