USA Hockey Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

SUNRISE, Fla.– USA Hockey announced today their roster and staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Included on the roster is Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, joining forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was named to the preliminary roster in June 2025, as well as Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito serving as assistant general manager and Panthers Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards serving as equipment manager.

Jones, 31, previously earned gold representing the United States at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship (2011 & 2012) and the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship (2013). He earned silver at the 2011 U17 World Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2015 IIHF World Championship. Jones served as captain for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Championship and was named the tournament’s best defenseman at the 2014 IIHF World Championship, leading all blueliners in assists and points (2-9-11). At the 2013 WJC, Jones led all blueliners with six assists (1-6-7).

Jones joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

Players

Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)

Aleksander Barkov (Finland)

Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand (Canada)

Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

Staff

Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)

Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)

Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)