Territory Talk: Summer of Tkachuk (Ep. 313)

TT-313-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Matthew Tkachuk has made more headlines than most this summer.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Tkachuk’s rising stardom both within and outside of the normal circles of the NHL.

Plus, they also look ahead to a few potential big years of growth for the league.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Stanley Cup continues to travel the world with the Panthers. (2:15)
  • Matthew Tkachuk is becoming one of the faces of the NHL. (11:45)
  • Looking at some of the other most-interesting stars around the NHL. (23:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Related Content

2024 Stanley Cup Tracker

Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Worrell delights at Summer Reading Tour stop in Davie

News Feed

Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

BLOG: Barkov, skateboarding and the Stanley Cup

Worrell delights at Summer Reading Tour stop in Davie

Reinhart takes Stanley Cup on trip down memory lane in hometown

Montour brings Stanley Cup to Six Nations hometown for parade, celebration

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

Panthers adviser Dudley brings Stanley Cup to Lewiston 

BLOG: Barkov and fellow Panthers meet with President of Finland

2024 Stanley Cup Tracker

Territory Talk: Looking to the Rafters (Ep. 312)

Okposo gets to hoist Stanley Cup in hometown after delay

Tkachuk has ‘really special’ day bringing Stanley Cup home to St. Louis

Tkachuk eats lunch with Stanley Cup at local St. Louis restaurant

BLOG: Tkachuk has a blast at American Century Championship

D-CAMP: Steeves leading and learning this summer

Mehta celebrates Stanley Cup championship at alma mater in New Jersey

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup