Territory Talk: Summer of Tkachuk (Ep. 313)

Matthew Tkachuk has made more headlines than most this summer.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Tkachuk’s rising stardom both within and outside of the normal circles of the NHL.

Plus, they also look ahead to a few potential big years of growth for the league.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Stanley Cup continues to travel the world with the Panthers. (2:15)

Matthew Tkachuk is becoming one of the faces of the NHL. (11:45)

Looking at some of the other most-interesting stars around the NHL. (23:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: