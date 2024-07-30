Worrell delights at Summer Reading Tour stop in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Talk about a “big” guest reader.

Towering over attendees at 6-foot-7, former Florida Panthers forward Pete Worrell delighted kids during a recent stop on the organization’s Summer Reading Tour at Alvin Sherman Library on July 24.

Holding court in front of a crowded room at the library, “Big Pete” sat down and excitedly read a book called “Dino-Hockey,” a fun story full of pictures of prehistoric creatures playing some puck.

While reading, he made comparisons for the kids between the dinosaurs and Panthers.

“Reading and books helps you explore things you may never even think about,” Worrell said after his lively storytelling. “It opens up young minds to different experiences and different worlds.”

Worrell has always been passionate about the youth in South Florida, advocating for young kids getting into hockey. Before flipping through the pages of “Dino-Hockey,” he began by telling the families in attendance about his work with the Panthers youth programs for the past five years.

After playing for the Panthers from 1997-2003, he returned in 2019 to work in youth hockey.

“Hockey breeds the passion for helping kids get involved in the sport,” said Worrell. “Players feel very fortunate to get to the level we did and if there is any way we can help motivate someone to accomplish their goals and be good people in their community, it’s important to us.”

Not only were the kids treated to a story, but they were also able to ask Worrell any burning questions they had, which ranged from his favorite goals to how he spent his time in the box.

“What inspired you to play hockey?” one kid asked.

“Playing hockey made me feel more free than any aspect of life.” Worrell answered.

In addition to the reading and Q&A, those in attendance could pick up a Stanley C. Panther bookmark, coloring pages and a complimentary book. Also available was a reading log in which kids can participate in a summer reading competition for the chance to win special prizes.

The final stop on the reading tour will be on Aug. 3 at West Regional, Rosmei Sperandio Library.

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/ReadingTour.