SURVEY: Panthers share their equipment routines and superstitions

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – When it works, it works.

A sport known for its superstitions, there is no shortage of preferences with the Florida Panthers.

Over the last few weeks, I polled a group of players to hear about their equipment habits.

Here’s what they had to say.

Aleksander Barkov: My skates and sticks are very custom, but everything else I would say is pretty much whatever you can get from the store. I’ve tried a few other curves, but mostly 99% of the time I’ve used my own curve.

Sam Bennett: I’ve always used black tape my whole life. When I was a kid, my dad told me it camouflaged the puck more. I believed him and that’s probably why (I’ve stuck with it).

Jesper Boqvist: I got a couple things, but nothing crazy. I’ve had the same curve for eight or nine years. I tried to switch a couple times, but I always come back to the same curve. I’ve been white tape always. I switched it up a little bit growing up, but the last 10 years, all white.

Jonah Gadjovich: My stick curve has always been the same since I was in juniors. I haven’t changed it in probably 10 years. I’ve been using black tape for like 10 years. I’ve switched for fun for like a practice or something and it’s just so different. I’m just more comfortable with black tape.

A.J. Greer: There are little things that keep me locked in, but I don’t really have like any superstitions or patterns that I do. I just have mental stuff that I do. Like before going on the ice, I’ll look at the scoreboard, kind of look around, and lock in. This just tells my mind, “You’re in the NHL, let’s go.” Besides that, just embrace the moment. I like to listen to music driving in, but that’s about it.

Spencer Knight: I think the only thing I play around with really is the grip on my paddle. I use the same grip as Bob (Sergei Bobrovsky). It’s a shaved down paddle, so it feels more comfortable to handle. I’m pretty open to trying new stuff too.

Anton Lundell: I always tape my stick the same way and put on the left side (of my gear) before the right side.

Eetu Luostarinen: Not really (anything). Usually, I just like (equipment) worn out. I don’t use many new skates during the year or really anything new. I like the way things are worn out.

Niko Mikkola: I always tie my left skate first. I do the same order every time. I used to think that the white tape was used by skilled guys, and I have not really recognized myself as a skill guy. It might change this year [laughs]. I always use black tape.

Evan Rodrigues: Nothing crazy. I usually change it up a little bit when I’m in a funk and get something new.

Mackie Samoskevich: I like a fresh tape job every period. I like to cut the thumbs in my gloves. That’s one thing that not a lot of guys do, so I guess that’s one weird thing.

Nate Schmidt: I put my stuff on the same way: cup, belt, shin pads, socks, breezers, skates, shoulders, elbows, wrist guards, sweater and then helmet.

Carter Verhaeghe: I was trying to get into the new equipment, but I always end up going back to the old equipment. The companies, they always switch the sticks and graphics, so it’s hard to stay with one stick. I actually used a Bauer today. I’ve been using CCM, so switch back and forth.

