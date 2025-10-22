RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

BOSTON – Hail the homecoming king.

Making a major impact in his return to Boston, Brad Marchand dished out a pair of primary assists to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Snapping out of a four-game skid, Florida is returning home at a respectable 4-4-0.

“It was just fun to watch,” said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored the game-winner late in regulation. “You just take a seat. He’s playing unreal out there. He has so many good memories in this building. It was good to sit back and be part of history a little bit.”

Less than a minute into the game, the Panthers found themselves on the power play.

Mixing up their combinations on the man advantage after a 0-for-7 showing last game, Florida’s new top unit got the job done right away when Mackie Samoskevich crashed the crease and sent a rebound past Jeremy Swayman to make it 1-0 at 1:01 of the first period.