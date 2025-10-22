Territory Talk: Back in the win column (Ep. 372)

The Florida Panthers are finally heading home.

With a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, the Panthers ended their five-game road trip at 1-4-0, but still return to Sunrise in third place in the Atlantic Division at 4-4-0.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the win over the Bruins and the road trip as a whole.

Plus, hear from Carter Verhaeghe he scored the game-winner in Boston.

Highlights include: