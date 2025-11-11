STAT PACK: Marchand extends goal streak in win over Vegas

The Florida Panthers are leaving Sin City with a smile on their face.

Improving to 8-7-1 in the standings, the defending Stanley Cup champions completed a season sweep of the Vegas Golden Knights with a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Heading home, the Panthers closed out their four-game trip at 2-2-0.

“A big win for us and something we can bring with us,” said forward Jesper Boqvist.

Below, find several stats that stood out from the win.

5: Straight games with a goal for Brad Marchand. At 37, he’s the oldest player in franchise history to string together a goal streak of that length. Turning back the clock, Marchand is now tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with 11, while also leading Florida with 18 points.

6: Goals in the last eight games for Sam Reinhart. Netting what would go on to hold up as the game-winner, Reinhart’s strike on the power play in the third period proved to be the difference maker against the Knights. On pace for another 40-plus goal season, the two-way sniper has found the back of the net eight times in 16 games so far this season.

2: Points for Donovan Sebrango. Suiting up in just his ninth career NHL game – fifth since being picked up on waivers by the Panthers – the 23-year-old defenseman notched the first and second points of his young career. Making his presence felt, the Panthers have led 6-1 in goals at 5-on-5 when Sebrango has been deployed this season.