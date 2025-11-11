STAT PACK: Marchand extends goal streak in win over Vegas

Stats that stood out from Monday's win over the Golden Knights

cats-win
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are leaving Sin City with a smile on their face.

Improving to 8-7-1 in the standings, the defending Stanley Cup champions completed a season sweep of the Vegas Golden Knights with a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Heading home, the Panthers closed out their four-game trip at 2-2-0.

“A big win for us and something we can bring with us,” said forward Jesper Boqvist.

Below, find several stats that stood out from the win.

5: Straight games with a goal for Brad Marchand. At 37, he’s the oldest player in franchise history to string together a goal streak of that length. Turning back the clock, Marchand is now tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with 11, while also leading Florida with 18 points.

6: Goals in the last eight games for Sam Reinhart. Netting what would go on to hold up as the game-winner, Reinhart’s strike on the power play in the third period proved to be the difference maker against the Knights. On pace for another 40-plus goal season, the two-way sniper has found the back of the net eight times in 16 games so far this season.

2: Points for Donovan Sebrango. Suiting up in just his ninth career NHL game – fifth since being picked up on waivers by the Panthers – the 23-year-old defenseman notched the first and second points of his young career. Making his presence felt, the Panthers have led 6-1 in goals at 5-on-5 when Sebrango has been deployed this season.

998: Career points for Brad Marchand. With a goal and an assist against the Knights, the veteran forward is now just two points away from becoming the 12th active player to join the 1,000-point club. In the history of the NHL, only 101 players have racked up 1,000 points.

3: Blocks for Jeff Petry. In addition to leading the Panthers in blocked shots against the Knights, the veteran defenseman finished tied for first on the team with six blocks over the duration of the four-game road trip. Approaching a major milestone, he’s also now just three games away from 1,000 for his career.

64.3%: Sam Bennett’s winning percentage in the faceoff circle against the Knights. Having a big night in the dot, the grizzled forward won nine of the 14 draws he took. Building off a 6-for-10 showing in San Jose, Bennett has won at least 60% of his faceoffs in each of the last two games.

0: Points for Jack Eichel. An early-season candidate for the Hart Trophy, the Knights’ superstar forward failed to crack the scoresheet in either game against Florida this season. On Monday, he mustered three shots on goal and four shot attempts, but came up empty.

437: Career wins for Sergei Bobrovsky. With a 30-save performance in Sin City, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner recorded the 437th win of his career, moving him into a tie with Jacques Plante for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list. In 12 appearances this season, Bobrovsky has posted an 8-4-0 record.

