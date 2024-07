Kyle Okposo waited 17 NHL seasons to get his hands on the Stanley Cup. A few more hours weren't going to hurt.

The Florida Panthers forward got to raise the trophy after all despite a massive global IT outage Friday that caused numerous flights to be grounded, including the Cup's. Okposo's previously planned event had to be canceled due to the chaos.

But, much like the Panthers in the 2023-24 season, Okposo would not be denied the Cup.