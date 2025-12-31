RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – An important point to pick up.

Earning three of four points in their final back-to-back before the year flips to 2026, the Florida Panthers fell 3-2 in overtime after a late third period comeback from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

With the overtime loss, the Panthers now own a 21-15-3 record.

“We’re still frustrated,” Eetu Luostarinen said after the loss. “Obviously we wanted to hold onto that lead and just a couple goals. Those were definitely two points that we wanted, but at least we got one.”

Prior to puck drop, Marchand was honored for reaching the 1,000 point milestone alongside his family on the ice.

“Very grateful for everything the Panthers and organization did for my family and myself,” said Marchand. “Not only tonight, but throughout the last year. I’m very fortunate to be part of this group.”

A scoreless first period, both teams traded chances, but were unable to get by either goaltender.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the team’s had a combined 10 high-danger chances (6-4 MTL) in the opening 20 minutes.

Remaining neck and neck in the second frame, both teams had 17 shots after two.

Like the first, the goal horn remained silent.

Each with two opportunities on the power play after 40, the penalty kills kept the game at zeros.

Coming up with an incredible stop on one of Montreal’s power play opportunities, Daniil Tarasov came up with a huge blocker save on a one-timer from Cole Caufield.

Finally breaking the ice in the third, who else but the man of the hour.

Brad Marchand puts the Panthers up 1-0 in the third period with a power-play goal.

Giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 10:18, Marchand found the back of the net on a shot from the point on the power play.

Marchand’s goal was his 23rd of the season.

Nearly evening the score soon after, Tarasov shutdown consecutive shots from an all-alone Nick Suzuki to maintain the lead.

Adding another for the Panthers, Sam Reinhart buried his 22nd of the year on a tight angle shot at 15:01.

Sam Reinhart picks a corner off the draw to extend Florida's lead to 2-0.

Striking back just 31 seconds after Reinhart, Caufield made it 2-1.

Forcing overtime, Suzuki scored the equalizer with the net empty at 1:22.

“We got up a couple goals with a couple minutes left,” said Marchand. “You should close those out. It's frustrating that we weren't able to."

Finding themselves shorthanded in overtime, a nearly sound effort from the Panthers' penalty kill came up just shy as Suzuki put in the game winner at 3:24 to give the Canadiens the 3-2 win.

“Nothing’s permanent in this game,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Not Stanley Cups and not overtime losses that you gave up two. Just keep working on your game, keep building it. If you do it right, all your adversity makes you better in the end.”

THEY SAID IT

“I think he’s about 34th with 1,000 points and 1,000 (penalty) minutes. That’s a story. That’s a book. You’re reading that book.” – Paul Maurice on Brad Marchand

“It’s hard to play back-to-backs, they’re tough. It’s nice to get three of four, but should’ve been four.” – Brad Marchand on getting three of four points

CATS STATS

  • Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Daniil Tarasov made eight high-danger saves
  • A.J. Greer had five hits
  • Sam Reinhart logged 23:42 TOI
  • Anton Lundell won 52.9% of his faceoffs
  • Brad Marchand blocked two shots

WHAT’S NEXT?

Outdoor hockey.

On Friday, the Florida Panthers will take on the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discovery Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami at 8 p.m. ET.

