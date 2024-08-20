Luongo gets shoutout on WWE Monday Night Raw

With WWE’s Monday Night Raw at Amerant Bank Arena this week, it was only natural to have the Florida Panthers as part of the celebration, specifically Panthers legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo.

The former NHL goalie and current member of the Panthers front office got his name engraved on the Stanley Cup for the first time after last season’s championship and went back to the arena on Monday for the first time since the Game 7 victory.

“Some nice feelings right now,” Luongo said in an interview with Jackie Redmond. “Seeing still the banners still up.”