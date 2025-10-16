RECAP: Red Wings 4, Panthers 1

DETROIT – Coming up short in another back-and-forth contest, the Florida Panthers suffered a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

Falling to 3-2-0, the Panthers have dropped each of the first two games on their road trip.

“I liked our start tonight better than our last game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “A little slow sometimes getting the puck off our stick. We had an awful lot blocked in here tonight.”

The first period came and went seemingly the blink of an eye.

With minimal stoppages, it was back-and-forth action with a few quality chances.

Keeping the game tied heading into the first intermission, Sergei Bobrovsky denied Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin with a blocker-save on a 2-on-1 rush late in the period.

“Unbelievable,” forward Luke Kunin said. “It’s fun playing in front of him.”

Just 2:09 into the second period, Mason Appleton one-timed a pass from Larkin into the back of the cage from the right circle to open the scoring and put the Red Wings up 1-0.

On an extended 5-on-3 power play, the Red Wings doubled their lead when Patrick Kane glided into the right circle and beat Bobrovsky with a deceptive shot to make it 2-0 at 9:36.

Perfect up until that point, it was Florida’s first power-play goal allowed this season.

“I think we’ve been really good on the kill,” said forward Eetu Lusotarinen, one of the team’s top killers. “A lot of the same guys [from last year]. It helps. We know the routes and what we’re doing.”

Slicing the deficit in half for Florida, Brad Marchand, who entered tonight’s game with goals in each of his last two contests, beat Cam Talbot on a wrap-around to make it 2-1at 14:05.