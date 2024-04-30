RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – You can finally exhale, Cats fans.

After being knocked out of the playoffs by their cross-state rival in two of the last three seasons, the Florida Panthers finally got over the hump by eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-1 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

For players that endured those years of heartbreak, the series win tastes that much sweeter.

“When there’s one team that always kind of beats you in the playoffs, both times in kind of similar situation where we have the home-ice advantage and both times they beat us, you want to beat them,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “You want to get over that hump. Big respect to them. They’ve been unbelievable the past few years, making the Finals and winning those Cups. There’s a lot to learn from that team and organization.”

Now that they’ve moved past their rival, the goal is to reach the same heights they did.

After all, the Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

While it’s still unclear whether they’ll face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Boston Bruins in Round 2, the Panthers plan to only savor this win for a moment before looking ahead to their next challenge.

“To be a part of this team and hear the crowd, this is a big series for us,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We always knew that for us to ultimately win it all it’s probably going to have to go through Tampa at some point. Just an amazing feeling closing it out.”

As it was all series, a strong start proved to be key to Florida’s success in Game 5.

After having two early power plays stifled by the Panthers, the Lightning thought they opened the scoring when Anthony Cirelli crashed the net and buried a rebound. But after the Panthers challenged, the goal came off the board for a clear goaltender interference.

With play at 4-on-4 after a pair of roughing minors were handed out to end the first period, the Panthers capitalized just 45 seconds into the second when Carter Verhaeghe followed up on his own rebound and fired a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy from the slot to make it 1-0.