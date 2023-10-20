RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Welcome home, Cats fans.
With a sellout crowd of 19,288 on hand for the Home Opener, the Florida Panthers grinded out an impressive 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.
Newcomers have big nights as Panthers continue their success against Toronto
Their second straight win, the Panthers now sit at 2-2-0.
“I was really looking forward to this one all summer, since the Final,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It was really good to get back and see our fans again. It felt very similar to a playoff-type win that we had all last spring, especially against these guys. It felt good.”
Even before the puck dropped, the building was buzzing.
After unveiling their 2022-23 Eastern Conference Champions banner up in the rafters, three injured players that were key to that run – Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett – got the crowd even more fired up by banging the drum and leading a “Go Cats, Go!” chant.
Feeding off the energy in the stands, the Panthers broke the ice late in the first period when Kevin Stenlund, watching his linemates battle fiercely along the boards, intercepted a desperate clearing attempt and fired a laser of a shot off the far post and in to make it 1-0 at 17:08.
Not content with that lead, the Panthers doubled their advantage soon after when Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who’s also enjoying his first season in South Florida like Stenlund, fired a shot through traffic from the point that sailed past Ilya Samsonov and into the twine to make it 2-0 at 19:53.
For both Stenlund and Ekman-Larsson, it was their first goal with the Cats.
“I think the biggest thing when you’re in a new environment is figuring out your role,” Tkachuk said. “Once you figure that out, that’s when you can start kind of perfecting it, I guess you could say. I think everybody is starting to slot in and fit, especially with these guys out right now.”
Getting Toronto on the board, Mitch Marner sent a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky from just outside the left side of the blue paint to trim Florida’s lead to 2-1 at 11:52 of the second period.
Weathering a storm late in the game, Bobrovsky made one of his biggest stops of the night when he robbed John Tavares with 1:13 left in regulation. With the puck floating through the air in front of the net, the Maple Leafs captain tried to bat it into the cage, but was simply denied.
Shortly after, the Maple Leafs earned a power play.
Facing down a 6-on-4 advantage after Toronto pulled its goaltender, the Panthers refused to back down as Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola each stepped up with monumental blocks.
And after Stenlund laid out to make one final block and clear the puck out of the zone, Sam Reinhart potted the empty-net goal to lock in a 3-1 win.
“You will always have adversity,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “You’ll always have two or three guys out of your lineup. We just started the season with four playoff teams, and I’ve liked three of our four games. In the last two, they were elite offensive teams, and we had to scratch and claw. It wasn’t perfect. It’s not going to look pretty, but the understanding and acceptance by your leadership that you can’t be casually wading into the first part of the season is critical.”
In addition to his 29 saves, Bobrovsky also made history.
By backstopping the Panthers to, as he always says: “another big two points,” the two-time Vezina Trophy winner took over second place on the franchise’s all time wins with 107.
“I think you’re going to appreciate it more after your career,” Bobrovsky said of his latest milestone. “Right now, as I said, I enjoy being in this locker room, being part of this team. I’m so happy. I just want to take every day and savor the moment.”
THEY SAID IT
“More comfortable every day. A new guy coming in, he’s got a very specific set of skills. He can shoot the puck a ton, but he’s also a smart veteran penalty killer. I thought he and (Ryan) Lomberg, that line had some important shifts for us in the third period.” – Paul Maurice on Kevin Stenlund
“It was a good game, definitely a good atmosphere. A good game and a big win for us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky
“It really felt like a playoff-type win. We held the fort pretty good in the third and kept them to the outside. We just kept rolling over their guys. A lot of their star players played a lot in that third period, and we just kept rolling line after line. I thought we did a good job.” – Matthew Tkachuk
CATS STATS
- Sergei Bobrovsky made nine high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 27:43 of ice time.
- Sam Reinhart has scored in three straight games.
- Niko Mikkola blocked a team-high five shots on goal.
- Anton Lundell went 7-for-9 (78%) in the faceoff circle.
