RECAP: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2

TORONTO – Missing more than a few big guns, the Florida Panthers battled hard but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

In defeat, they led 34-22 in scoring chances.

With seven games left in their regular season, the Panthers (44-27-4) now trail the Maple Leafs (46-25-4) by four points for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t like our game tonight,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “We did a lot of good things. We controlled a lot of the play. We just would’ve liked to get the win.”

Already hitting the road without several key pieces -- including Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad -- the Panthers took the ice in Toronto missing two more important players as Aleksander Barkov and Nico Sturm both sat out with injuries.

Barkov (upper body) exited in the second period of Tuesday’s loss at Montreal but was able to return for the third, while Nico Sturm (undisclosed) left in the first and did not return.

Following tonight's tilt, head coach Paul Maurice said Barkov is day to day.

"He'll play as soon as he's healthy,” he said. “I don't think it's a long-term deal."

Even undermanned, the Panthers had a strong start in Toronto.

Getting through the first period unscathed, the Panthers trailed just 7-5 in scoring chances at 5-on-5, with their biggest moment of opening 20 minutes being a very strong penalty kill.

On that kill, defenseman Seth Jones was deployed nearly the entire two minutes.

“Each and every guy brought their A game today,” Rodrigues said.

Going on the offensive early in the second period, the Panthers broke the ice when Gustav Forsling teed up a pass from Sam Reinhart and unloaded a heat-seeking missile that blew straight past Anthony Stolarz and into the twine to make it 1-0 at 1:03.