RECAP: Lightning 8, Panthers 7

ORLANDO, Fla. – The good ol’ hockey game.

In another physical, hard-fought, high-scoring edition of the Sunshine State Showdown, the Florida Panthers fell 8-7 to the rival Tampa Bay Lightning at the Kia Center in Orlando on Wednesday night.

For a preseason game, there was no shortage of excitement.

“These are the games that have no label to them,” Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt said prior to getting his first taste of the inter-state rivalry. “From preseason to regular season into playoffs, it doesn’t matter who’s on the ice. When you see that other crest across from you from the other side of the state, things just start to ramp up.”

The hits were flying early into the first period, and the Panthers capitalized on an early Lightning penalty.

After receiving a pass from his brother on the power play, Jesper Boqvist set up Zac Dalpe for a bar-down goal with a nifty drop pass to put Florida up 1-0 at 3:40 of the first period.