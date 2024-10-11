PROSPECTS: Vilmanis confident for first pro year after strong camp

vilmanis-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sandis Vilmanis could not have asked for a better preseason.

Making it all the way to the end of a notoriously grueling training camp with the Florida Panthers, the young Latvian goal-scorer took in all the teachings that he could heading into his first pro campaign.

Even though he’s starting the season in the AHL, the Panthers are bullish on his future.

“We look at him almost in the same ways that we looked at Mackie Samoskevich,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “Like Mackie last year, there was a lot of things in the game that you would believe will fit in an NHL game. He's going to go down [to the AHL] and learn the pro-intensity, the ability to stay in the entire shift involved, and shift after shift. We think he's a really strong skater, has a good shot. There's some creativity to his game, and a willingness to play hard. It's just about experience, playing hard, shift after shift. The American Hockey League is a really strong league.”

In five preseason games, the 20-year-old registered five points (three goals, two assists).

“I'm just getting more experience and more confidence on the ice,” Vilmanis said.

On the biggest of those three goals, Vilmanis brought some overtime magic into the lives of fans when he scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over the rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 2.

“I think it was a really good camp for him,” said fellow Latvian countryman Uvis Balinskis. “He scored a lot of goals. I think he showed himself pretty good. He's a good skater and has a good shot. The NHL experience is going to help him, and I think he's going to be an NHL player soon.”

Spending a large portion of camp playing alongside the dynamic duo of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, Vilmanis tried to be a sponge during his time around the Stanley Cup champions.

“It's been great just watching those guys on the ice and learning from them,” said Vilmanis, who signed three-year entry-level contract last March. “Playing with those guys on a line is just an honor for me.”

As a newcomer, Vilmanis said the best advice he received was about the mental side of the game.

In order to be a player in the NHL, you can’t just rely on your physical gifts.

“Just don't think too much,” Vilmanis said. “If you think too much, you’re going to be slower. Just play your game and listen to the coach.”

After notching 67 points (38 goals, 29 assists) in 60 games split between the North Bay Battalion and Sarnia Sting in the OHL, Vilmanis is poised for a big first season in the AHL with Charlotte.

Fans definitely should tabs on the “Vilmaniac” this season.

To follow along with the Checkers, follow @CheckersHockey on X/Instagram

