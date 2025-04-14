PREVIEW: Bennett, Kulikov return for matchup with Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will continue to fine tune their game for the playoffs when they host the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Winning each of their last three games, the Panthers boast a 47-29-4 record and currently sit just two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Sam Bennett and Dmitry Kulikov will both return from injuries to suit up for the Panthers against the Rangers, while Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Brad Marchand, Mackie Samoskevich and Niko Mikkola will rest.

Working his way back from an upper-body injury, Kulikov last played on March 16.

“Just going into the playoffs with a positive, good feeling about our game,” forward Nico Sturm said of the team’s aspirations for the final two games. “We’re resting some guys here. They’re rotating. We obviously want to go into the playoffs healthy, but regardless of who’s in the lineup I think good habits carrying over into next weekend, that’s the biggest thing.”

Showcasing their defense during their winning streak, the Panthers have allowed just four total goals over their last three games.

Looking to build off a 3-2 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Carter Verhaeghe and Jesse Puljujarvi each scored in the win.

Lundell netted the only goal the Panthers would need in the shootout as Vitek Vanecek, who made 26 saves in regulation and overtime, went 3-for-3 in the shootout.

Making an impact, Puljujarvi also recorded out a career-high nine hits.

“I try to be a physical guy,” the former first-round pick said. “It’s been fun.”

Just a year removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy, the New York Rangers sit at 37-36-7 and were eliminated from postseason contention with a 7-3 loss at Carolina on Saturday.

Failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season, the Rangers, who the Panthers bested in last year’s Eastern Conference Final, have struggled mightily throughout the second half of the campaign, including losing nine of their last 13 games.

In that 13-game stretch, they’ve been outscored 51-44.

During that time, they’ve also slumped on the power play (12.1%) and penalty kill (67.7%).

Still dangerous up front, the Rangers are led by elite playmaker Artemi Panarin, who paces the club in goals (37), assists (52) and points (89). Sitting second in scoring, former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox has contributed 61 points (10 goals, 51 assists) from the blue line.

Ranking fourth on the Rangers in scoring with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists), Vincent Trocheck, who spent seven seasons in Florida, is expected to skate in his 800th game.

Between the pipes, New York could turn to either Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick.

Shesterkin, who’s manned the creased in 60 o the team’s 80 games thus far, has gone 26-29-5 with a .903 save percentage. Quick, who last played during an 8-5 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9, has gone 10-7-2 with a .893 save percentage.

Their third and final meeting this season, the Panthers have beaten the Rangers in each of their two previous games, including a 5-3 win in their last head-to-head battle on Dec. 30.

Six different Panthers have recorded multiple points against the Rangers this season, with Jesper Boqvist leading the charge on offense with a pair of goals.

Set to start for the Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky has been in net for each win against New York, stopping 56 of 60 shots for an impressive .933 save percentage.

“I think they can become more dangerous offensively,” head coach Paul Maurice said of New York’s post-elimination outlook. “There’s not a cost to a turnover or a play not completed. They’ve got skilled players. Veteran guys, they don’t have the same energy source, but they're just going to play the game. Sometimes if there’s not as much pressure on them, they’re more dangerous. That rink-wide pass is coming, and they can make that play.”

THEY SAID IT

“It’s given me the opportunity to play with different guys in the lineup. I feel we’ve been creating some good chances as well. Lots of reps on the PK and faceoffs, things that are going to be crucial to my role.” – Nico Sturm on playing up in the lineup

“It was fun. I was surprised. A one-handed tip? Not every day. It was fun.” – Jesse Puljujarvi on scoring his first goal with the Panthers

"He's ready, he's skating and he wants to play." – Paul Maurice on Sam Bennett’s return

FIVE CATS STATS

- Uvis Balinskis has recorded three assists in his last two games.

- The Panthers have gone 4-0-1 in their last five games vs. New York.

- The Panthers have won 10 of their last 11 games in Sunrise.

- Seth Jones is one goal away from his 100th NHL goal.

- The Panthers are 16-3-0 when Aleksander Barkov scores.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues – Sam Bennett – Jesper Boqvist

Rasmus Asplund – Nico Sturm – Jesse Puljujarvi

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Uvis Balinskis

Dmitry Kulikov – Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- April 12: Agreed to terms with F Jack Devine on a 3-year, entry-level contract

- April 6: F Jesse Puljujarvi recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 6: F Rasmus Asplund recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 6: D Matt Kiersted recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 2: D Jaycob Megna recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 2: D Tobias Bjornfot assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 91 / App & Streaming 931

Tickets: Click Here