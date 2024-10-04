‘It’s going to be very exciting’: Panthers to close out preseason in Quebec

FORT LAUDERDALE – For the first time this season, the Florida Panthers are packing their bags.

After a few up-and-back exhibitions, the defending Stanley Cup champions will close out their preseason with a two-night excursion to Quebec City for a neutral-site contest.

On Saturday, they’ll battle the Los Angeles Kings at Videotron Centre.

“All their stuff was packed at home for them,” head coach Paul Maurice said with a smile following Friday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “The only time my wife packs my stuff is for the first road trip. She can’t wait for me to go. It’s good. You get a lot of time on the plane together, and they haven’t really had that yet.”

Quebec has been without an NHL team since the Nordiques moved to Colorado in 1995.

With that, the city will be a new experience for many players.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” forward Anton Lundell said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about Quebec City. Everyone that’s been there has said it’s an unreal, beautiful city.”

With training camp winding down, Florida trimmed its roster to 30 players on Friday.

Given that number, many of the team’s regulars are expected to play against the Kings.

After starting camp with 54 players, the road to 22 or 23 is almost complete.

“When we get to a smaller group, the interactions go through the roof,” Maurice said.

Possibly suiting up against Los Angeles, three rookies will try to make their mark.

After being sidelined for the majority of camp while nursing an upper-body injury, Mackie Samoskevich, who led Florida’s AHL affiliate in scoring during his first pro season in 2023-24, is expected to make his preseason debut on a line with Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

The former first-round pick appeared in seven games with the Panthers last season.

“Mackie looks great,” Lundell said. “He’s faster, stronger this year, for sure.”

With a spot on the fourth line opening up through injuries to Tomas Nosek (upper body) and Justin Sourdif (upper body), Patrick Giles, who scored a career-high 13 goals in the AHL last season, is another youngster that will look to make an impact if he plays against the Kings.

Fresh off scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, Sandis Vilmanis, a 2022 fifth-round pick who’s preparing for his first season in the pros, is expected to remain in the lineup with one slight adjustment.

After playing right wing throughout camp, the Panthers want to see him on the left.

Of course, the 20-year-old forward is willing to do whatever it takes.

“It means a lot,” a giddy Vilmanis said of sticking with the Panthers all the way to the final preseason game. “Just building off of that and getting to play with these guys is like a dream still. I’m just learning something new every day and trying to work hard every practice.”

A stream of the game will be available at FloridaPanthers.com.