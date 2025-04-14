What’s Brewing: Playoffs in sight; Playoff Prowl on A1A

Are you ready?

Closing out the regular season this week, the Florida Panthers will soon know who they’ll be facing in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On a three-game winning streak, the defending Cup champs improve to 47-29-4 after their 3-2 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Owning 98 points, the Panthers enter this week sitting just two points behind the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning (100 points) for second place in the Atlantic Division.

With just two games to go, the Panthers will wrap up their regular season with a back-to-back.

After hosting the New York Rangers on Monday, they’ll wrap up the regular season in Tampa Bay on Tuesday in a game that could determine home-ice advantage in Round 1.

“Our mindset is to kind of build our game for playoffs,” Carter Verhaeghe said after Saturday’s win over Buffalo. “Who knows what’s going to happen. I think we’re most likely to play Tampa, but there’s definitely something to play for.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, April 14: vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX / ESPN, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX / ESPN, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, April 15: at Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:30 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX / ESPN, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX / ESPN, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Funky Buddha

BENNETT & KULIKOV RETURN

Two regulars will be back in the lineup Monday night against the Rangers.

After missing 12 games with an upper-body injury, Dmitry Kulikov will take the ice for the first time since March 16.

Returning after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Sam Bennett is also ready to go.

"He's ready, he's skating and he wants to play," head coach Paul Maurice said of Bennett.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Panthers are getting healthy at the right time.

FUNKY BUDDHA WATCH PARTY

It’s the last regular season watch party of the year.

On Tuesday, head over to Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park to watch the Panthers take on the Lightning

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.

Fans can enjoy drink specials, mascot and dance team appearances and more!

For more information,

PANTHERS PLAYOFF PROWL

Get ready for playoffs by the beach!

Join fellow Cats fans for the Panthers Playoff Prowl (21+) on A1A on Saturday, April 19.

Enjoy stops at Con Murphy’s, Blondies, and Elbo Room.

To sign up,

ROUND 1 PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE

Speed, physicality and a buzzing atmosphere.

No matter who the Panthers are playing, you’re not going to want to miss out on the intesnity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.

To buy tickets,

VOODOO RANGER x PANTHERS GIVEAWAY

Ever dream of having your own custom goalie mask?

Now’s your chance.

Enter the Voodoo Ranger x Panthers Giveaway for a chance to win a customized goalie mask and a swag bag!

To enter,

MILESTONE WATCH

Brad Marchand is one game away from 1,100 th career NHL games

career NHL games Seth Jones is one goal away from 100 th NHL goal

NHL goal Anton Lundell is two assists away from 100 th NHL assist

NHL assist Dmitry Kulikov is three assists away from 200th NHL assist

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Take a ride with Jesper Boqvist and Jameson Olive in the latest BMW Teammate of the Month.