Penalty kill ‘dialed in’ for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Being down a man can be one of the most stressful two minutes in a playoff game.

Luckily, through five games of the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Florida Panthers’ stalwart penalty kill units have eased some of that stress and had the Boston Bruins’ power play on lockdown.

Finding themselves down a man 14 times against the Bruins in the series thus far, the Panthers have surrendered just one power play goal, eight shots on net and 14 shot attempts, good for a 92.9% kill.

“I think our PK is just dialed in,” said captain and 2024 Selke Trophy finalist Aleksander Barkov, who is much to credit for Florida’s success on the penalty kill with a 57.14 faceoff percentage and an assist on Brandon Montour’s shorthanded goal in Game 2. “We watch a lot of video and have learned a lot about their power play. Playing against Tampa in the first round, they have an elite power play as well, so learning from that has helped too. Boston has really good power play units, so you need to be on your toes every second.”