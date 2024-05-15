Territory Talk: Back to Boston (Ep. 299)

The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins aren’t done yet.

Missing out on their first chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Still leading the series 3-2, the Panthers will now head to TD Garden to try to close out the Bruins in Game 6 on Friday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the loss in Game 5, look ahead to Game 6 and break down some series trends.

Highlights of the episode include:

Panthers can’t close out Boston in Game 5. (1:40)

Hear from head coach Paul Maurice. (4:50)

Hear from Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov. (10:30)

Panthers will try to bounce back in Boston. (14:00)

