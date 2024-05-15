Bobrovsky unflappable for Panthers during latest run in Stanley Cup Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky has learned during his 14 seasons as an NHL goalie that he can't control most of what's going on in front of him, so he concentrates on what he can.

When the Florida Panthers dictate play territorially, like they have for much of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Boston Bruins, Bobrovsky has gone long stretches without facing a shot before suddenly needing to stop a high-danger chance.

Then there are other times, such as a 2-1 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday, when the desperate Bruins had the Panthers on their heels and Bobrovsky had to make save after save to keep his team close.

Bobrovsky is prepared for either type of game.

"It is what it is," he said. "I'm not choosing what they're going to throw at me, what's going to happen around me. I try to keep my attention, keep my focus and stay with the moment."

That approach has served Bobrovsky and the Panthers well throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and is one of the reasons they lead the Bruins 3-2 in the best-of-7 series with a second chance to close it out in Game 6 at TD Garden in Boston on Friday.

Although Florida failed in its first try, Bobrovsky was not the reason. He made 26 saves, including 12 in the first period, when the Panthers were outshot 13-4 to keep their deficit at 1-0. Even after Boston took a 2-1 lead on Charlie McAvoy's goal at 10:25 of the second, Bobrovsky kept Florida within striking distance.

He made a left pad stop on Jake DeBrusk on a breakaway at 14:25, and another on Trent Frederic's follow-up a second later. Then he made a glove save on Pavel Zacha on a short-handed break at 2:13 of the third.

"You go to our first round with [the Tampa Bay Lightning] and we've had a whole lot of quiet first periods for Sergei, which has been a challenge," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I think what happened is Sergei finally got into a game where he got some action early and was able to ride that straight through. … But he got some action early and I think that looked more like a 'Bob' game. He made two or three really big saves."

After Florida limited Boston to 18 shots or fewer in winning each of the previous three games, Boston pushed back Tuesday with its most aggressive game of the series shooting the puck. The Panthers also weren't as sharp passing it, which led to them having trouble breaking out of the defensive zone and turnovers that led to Bruins scoring chances.

The Bruins had a 9-7 edge in high-danger shots, according to NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking, a significant turnaround from Game 4 on Sunday when the Panthers dominated with a 14-6 advantage in a 3-2 victory.