Panthers ‘very, very happy’ with six picks at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers took a big step in re-stocking their pipeline with six selections on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After not having a pick to play with in the first round, the Stanley Cup champions got to work right away on Day 2 by acquiring a second-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2025.

Continuing to work the phones and make moves, the Panthers later dealt their fifth-round pick to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Florida’s newest draft class includes four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender.

“You don’t know until they get here and play,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said of the team’s new draftees. “But if you would’ve told us prior to the draft, ‘hey, I guarantee you’ll get these guys,’ we would’ve been very, very happy.”

Continue below to learn more about the organization’s new prospects.

Linus Eriksson (2nd round, 58th overall)

Position: C

DOB: March 23, 2006 (Stockholm, Sweden)

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 190 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2023-24 Team: Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Eriksson had a feeling he’d end up in South Florida.

After talking to the Panthers “a lot” leading up to the draft, the two-way center was confident that his name would be called when they traded into the second round.

“I was really happy when they said my name,” Eriksson said.

Suiting up in the second-best league in Sweden last season, the 18-year-old pivot recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assist) in 29 games for Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan.

In 25 games with the organization’s U20 club, he posted 21 points (five goals, 16 assists).