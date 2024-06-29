Panthers ‘very, very happy’ with six picks at 2024 NHL Draft

Panthers add four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender to their pipeline

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers took a big step in re-stocking their pipeline with six selections on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After not having a pick to play with in the first round, the Stanley Cup champions got to work right away on Day 2 by acquiring a second-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2025.

Continuing to work the phones and make moves, the Panthers later dealt their fifth-round pick to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Florida’s newest draft class includes four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender.

“You don’t know until they get here and play,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said of the team’s new draftees. “But if you would’ve told us prior to the draft, ‘hey, I guarantee you’ll get these guys,’ we would’ve been very, very happy.”

Continue below to learn more about the organization’s new prospects.

Linus Eriksson (2nd round, 58th overall)

Position: C

DOB: March 23, 2006 (Stockholm, Sweden)

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 190 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2023-24 Team: Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Eriksson had a feeling he’d end up in South Florida.

After talking to the Panthers “a lot” leading up to the draft, the two-way center was confident that his name would be called when they traded into the second round.

“I was really happy when they said my name,” Eriksson said.

Suiting up in the second-best league in Sweden last season, the 18-year-old pivot recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assist) in 29 games for Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan.

In 25 games with the organization’s U20 club, he posted 21 points (five goals, 16 assists).

An aggressive forechecker with a mature skillset, he should fit right in with Florida.

“It’s the best team in the league right now,” Eriksson said. “It’s going to be really fun to be there and see everything. It’s a really great team. It’s going to be fun to meet all the guys.”

Even at 18, Eriksson has proven to be a leader.

At the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, he captained Sweden to bronze while producing at a point-per-game clip with seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games.

When asked about which players he tries to model his game after, Eriksson pointed to Wild center Joel Eriksson-Ek and, of course, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

“Big physical players,” he smiled.

Matvei Shuravin (3rd round, 97th overall)

Position: D

DOB: March 22, 2006 (Moskva, Russia)

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 172 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2023-24 Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL) / CSKA Moskva (KHL)

Before the draft, Shuravin had visited the United States once his life.

Four days ago … in Fort Lauderdale … at Baptist Health IcePlex.

What a fun twist of fate.

“Back to Florida now,” he smiled after being selected by the Panthers.

Turning heads at last week’s Gold Star Hockey 2024 Pre-Draft Showcase just a few feet from where the Panthers were practicing during the Stanley Cup Final, Shuravin said he enjoyed getting to watch all of the action unfold during the tight series with Edmonton.

“I watched them play,” Shuravin said of the Panthers. “It was a great group of guys.”

A sturdy defenseman with a good stick in his own zone, Shuravin spent the majority of this past season playing in Russia’s second-tier league, MHL, for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva where he managed to notch seven assists in 22 games.

But at just 17 years old, he showed enough promise to get the call to the KHL.

Appearing in 11 games with CSKA Moskva, Shuravin dished out two assists and didn’t look out of place in the least bit in the defensive zone while plying his trade against grown men.

“Great experience,” Shuravin. “I tried different levels.”

After battling through a pair of injuries last season, Shuravin, who models his game after Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman, expects to take another step forward in Russia in 2024-25.

“I think next year is going to be great,” he said.

Simon Zether (4th round, 129th overall)

Position: C

DOB: Oct. 18, 2005 (Helsingborg, Sweden)

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 187 lbs.

Shoots: Right

2023-24 Team: Rögle BK (SHL)

Zether models his game after a player well known to fans in South Florida.

None other than Panthers fourth-line center Kevin Stenlund.

Prior to being picked, Zether said he talked to Florida more than most other teams.

“Our meetings and discussions were great from both sides,” the sizeable center said. “Good talks. I think we view myself and what I can potentially bring to the team the same.”

Getting a taste of the professional ranks in Sweden’s top league, SHL, the 18-year-old center appeared in 42 games this past season with Rogle BK where he posted four assists.

Nearly winning a championship in the SHL, he also skated in 15 playoff games.

“I felt like it’s something I put in my backpack now,” Zether said. “We made the Finals. I know what it takes to get there. Playing series – quarterfinals, semifinals – it’s knowing what it takes for you outside of the rink as well, being a professional athlete and the expectations that are on you. I feel like that’s something that I’ve got on other players, the experience.”

As for the Panthers, it’s the team’s new culture of success that sticks out the most.

“It’s a winning team,” Zether. “Super excited to be a part of the organization.”

Stepan Gorbunov (6th round, 169th overall)

Position: F

DOB: August 11, 2006 (Chelyabinsk, Russia)

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 196 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2023-24 Team: Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)

Zito often talks about his love for fishing.

If Gorbunov were a fish, he’d go right on the wall.

Still only 17 years old, the 6-foot-5, 196-pound forward towers over most of his opponents.

Likely still learning how to properly use that impressive frame, Gorbunov recorded 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 40 games for Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk in Russia’s second-tier league, MHL.

He also appeared in 10 playoff games, scoring a pair of goals.

If he continues to develop, Gorbunov will get a taste of the KHL sooner rather than later.

Hunter St. Martin (6th round, 193rd overall)

Position: F

DOB: June 13, 2005

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 174 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2023-24 Team: Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

St. Martin was the only non-European selected by the Panthers at this year’s draft.

Armed with a good motor and smart off-puck positioning, the 19-year-old forward reached new heights during his third season with Medicine Hat, posting career-highs in goals (24), assists (28) and points (52) in 68 games.

The Edmonton, Alberta native also ranked second among Tigers forwards with a plus-14 rating.

https://x.com/TheWHL/status/1759041257358201309

Despite losing to the Red Deer Rebels in the first round of the WHL Playoffs, St. Martin was a consistent contributor for Medicine Hat. Finishing tied for second on the team in scoring with five points (one goal, four assists), he cracked the scoresheet in three of five playoff games.

With speed to burn, St. Martin will be a name to watch in the WHL in 2024-25.

Denis Gabdrakhmanov (7th round, 201st overall)

Position: G

DOB: June 22, 2005 (Nizhny Tagil, Russia)

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 187 lbs.

Catches: Left

2023-24 Team: Tyumenski Legion

You knew the Panthers wouldn’t go a whole draft without picking a goalie.

In fact, they’ve selected at least one goaltender in every draft since the launch of the organization’s Goaltending Excellence Department, which is headed by Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo.

“If they want a pick, they get it,” Zito smiled.

With this year’s pick, the department found a big name and a big body in Gabdrakhmanov.

Despite manning the crease for one of the weaker teams in Russia’s second-tier league, MHL, the 19-year-old goalie posted a 2.55 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 2023-24.

Additionally, his 40 appearances were tied for the most in the MHL.

For a young goaltender, getting that kind of workload should go a long way.

