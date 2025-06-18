Jones grateful for Stanley Cup win with Panthers after ‘a lot of ups and downs’

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Seth Jones stood on the ice looking for his family. The Florida Panthers defenseman was taking in the moment but also trying to find the words to describe winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Jones said after a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. “It’s just unbelievable, and I think it hasn’t quite hit me yet. In the next little bit here, it’ll really kick in. I don’t know.”
Jones had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was plus-11 in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Panthers, who won the Cup for the second consecutive season. The 30-year-old led Florida in time on ice per game and was 10th among all defensemen in the playoffs (25:30).
He was the third player to hoist the Stanley Cup on Tuesday after captain Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Nate Schmidt, who also won the Cup for the first time in his career.
“He added a lot; he was great,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said of Jones. “He scored some huge goals, but at the same time he was great defensively as well. Just overall a great guy in the locker room.”