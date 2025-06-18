Bobrovsky shines in playoffs again, completes Stanley Cup repeat with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky stood with his back against the glass and looked up to take in the celebration going on around him at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The Florida Panthers had completed their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions with a 5-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Bobrovsky was just grateful to be in such a happy place.

"I couldn't dream any more, any bigger," the Panthers goalie said. "I'm just humble and appreciate it for the position I'm in, This stadium and everything, it's amazing."

Bobrovsky did his part to complete the repeat, making 28 saves in Game 6. Only Vasily Podkolzin's rebound goal with 4:42 remaining in the third period prevented him from posting his fourth shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He didn't care about that, though.

"It doesn't matter," Bobrovsky said. "It is what it is. We got the trophy, and that's the most important thing."

Bobrovsky started each of Florida's 23 playoff games during its run to becoming the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He went 16-7 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts this postseason.

The 36-year-old was 4-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage in the Cup Final. While the Oilers switched back and forth between Stuart Skinner (1-3, 3.97 GAA, .861 save percentage) and Calvin Pickard (1-1, 2.88 GAA, .878 save percentage) searching for answers in goal, Bobrovsky was a steady rock and calming influence for the Panthers throughout the series.

"'Bob's' Bob," Florida defenseman Seth Jones said. "He's so prepared every day. He brings his best when we need it. He was a stone wall again tonight; he should've had a shutout. Can't say enough good things about him. He's just an unbelievable teammate to be around."