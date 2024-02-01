Panthers Prospect Report: February 1, 2024

We are kicking February off with another edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Jack Devine

The University of Denver forward has been arguably one of the best players in college this year.

Through 26 games, Devine is currently tied for the NCAA lead in goals (21) and is second in points (40), just two points behind his teammate Massimo Rizzo for first.

The Panthers 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) has produced 14 multi-point games, including most recently a season high five-point effort (two goals, three assists) against Omaha on Jan. 19 in Denver’s 6-3 win.

Devine was also recently named one of Denver’s three nominees for the Hobey Baker, an award given to the NCAA’s top men's hockey player of the year.

To vote for Devine, click here.