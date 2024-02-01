Panthers Prospect Report: February 1, 2024

prospect-report-2-1-16x9

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

We are kicking February off with another edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Jack Devine

The University of Denver forward has been arguably one of the best players in college this year.

Through 26 games, Devine is currently tied for the NCAA lead in goals (21) and is second in points (40), just two points behind his teammate Massimo Rizzo for first.

The Panthers 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) has produced 14 multi-point games, including most recently a season high five-point effort (two goals, three assists) against Omaha on Jan. 19 in Denver’s 6-3 win.

Devine was also recently named one of Denver’s three nominees for the Hobey Baker, an award given to the NCAA’s top men's hockey player of the year.

To vote for Devine, click here.

Kai Schwindt

As the season has progressed, so has Schwindt’s production.

In the last five games, the 6-foot-4 winger has registered eight points (five goals, three assists) for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL.

Coming off a season with the Mississauga Steelheads where he put up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 67 games, Schwindt has already netted 11 goals in 23 games this season and has nearly doubled his points-per-game percentage from a year ago from 0.37 to 0.70.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 21GP, 6G, 4A, 10Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 39GP, 8G, 5A, 13Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 23GP,11G, 5A, 16Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 33GP, 11G, 15A, 26Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 32GP, 8G, 14A, 22Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 39GP, 4G, 10A, 14Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 21 | Team: Florida Everblades | 5GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 43GP, 5G, 10A, 15Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 29GP, 2G, 5A, 7Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 43GP, 13G, 16A, 29pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 30GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 34GP, 6G, 11A, 17Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Ludovic Waeber | G | Age 27 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 14GP, GAA 3.13, SV% .888
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 29GP, GAA 2.65, SV% .900

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 38GP, 14G, 22A, 36Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 19| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 31GP, 11G, 27A, 38Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 40GP, 31G, 24A, 55Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 38GP, 7G, 9A, 16Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 40GP, 2G, 19A, 21Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 35GP, 3G, 9A, 12Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 33GP, 7G, 16A, 23Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 26GP, 21G, 19A, 40Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 21GP, 10G, 9A, 19Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 22GP, 3G, 10A, 13Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 8GP, GAA 3.38, SV% .874

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 20GP, 9G, 19A, 28Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 57GP, 13G, 22A, 35Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 22 | Team: Almtuna IS | 38GP, 8G, 16A, 24Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 24GP, 2G, 7A, 9Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 18 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 36GP, 3G, 16A, 19Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 38GP, 5G, 5A, 10Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 37GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 12GP, GAA 1.67, SV% .950
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 18| Team: HV71 J20 | 18GP, GAA 2.93, SV% .903

News Feed

Florida Panthers & Publix Unveil New ‘Panthers Sub’

Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Panthers Fans

Territory Talk: Panthers Sitting Pretty at All-Star Break (Ep. 284)

Tkachuk Named NHL's 3rd Star of the Week

RECAP: Panthers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Islanders for final game before All-Star break

RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

PREVIEW: With break on the horizon, Panthers kick off back-to-back in Pittsburgh

RECAP: Panthers 6, Coyotes 2

PREVIEW: Barkov, Forsling expected to suit up against Coyotes

RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 1

PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Panthers look to net points in Nashville

NOTEBOOK: Dads in Nashville; Samoskevich called up

RECAP: Wild 6, Panthers 4

PREVIEW: Panthers look to get back into win column vs. Wild

NOTEBOOK: Reinhart makes history; Updates on Barkov & Cousins

Panthers Prospect Report: January 18, 2024

RECAP: Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (OT)