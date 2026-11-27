SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports and ViewLift announced today the launch of the ‘Season’s Streamings’ holiday offer on Panthers Plus, a special subscription plan which gives fans access to all 49 remaining locally televised Scripps Sports games of the 2026-27 regular season. Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, the ‘Season’s Streamings’ offer is available for just $49.99.

This holiday season, fans can celebrate with Panthers hockey for about $1 a game. ‘Season’s Streamings’ subscribers receive unlimited access to the full Panthers Plus experience, including all locally produced pregame shows for nationally broadcast games, full game replays, highlights, interviews and every episode of Primetime Panthers, Panthers 360 and more. Click here to subscribe, or visit PanthersPlus.TV.

The ‘Season’s Streamings’ offer is available exclusively at PanthersPlus.TV. Once subscribed via the website, fans can sign in and watch Panthers content on their smartphone, tablet, computer and select smart TVs by downloading the Panthers Plus application on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The Florida Panthers developed Panthers Plus in conjunction with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, the Panthers’ digital partner. Panthers Plus games are available to fans residing within the Panthers’ local television territory, as regulated by the NHL for all teams’ local broadcasts. Games broadcast exclusively on national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN and TNT will not be available on Panthers Plus. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch for more information.

To learn more about Panthers Plus and to explore the Panthers South Florida Television Territory zip code finder, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersPlus.

In addition to catching Cats games on PanthersPlus.tv, fans can also watch games and additional Panthers programming on The Spot South Florida via cable, satellite and free over-the-air. Find your channel at FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch.

2026-27 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now. To score tickets for Panthers home games throughout the campaign, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for the '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.