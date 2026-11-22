SUNRISE, Fla. – The light at the end of the tunnel is closer than ever.

Following Sunday’s practice at Amerant Bank Arena, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are nearing their respective returns from injury.

“We’re getting pretty close,” said Maurice, who added how impressed he was with their performance in practice. “That may be true on both of them because they’re getting through practice and their numbers are good. We just need them to get the final clearance.”

Missing all of last season with a knee injury, Barkov, a three-time Selke Trophy winner who captained the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, suffered a lower-body in the second game of the season at San Jose on Oct. 1.

After captaining Finland to gold at the IIHF World Championship in May – including racking up 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 games – the 31-year-old center saw 20:32 of ice time in Florida’s 1-0 win at Carolina to open the season.

On an accolade-laden path that will likely land him in the Hall of Fame one day, Barkov currently stands as Florida’s all-time leader in goals (286), assists (496) and points (782).

Like Barkov, Marchand also has had a run of bad luck.

After an injury ended his 2025-26 campaign last March, Marchand, who underwent offseason surgery in August, was knocked out of the lineup two games into this year.

High-sticked by Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke while driving to the net in a game at Los Angeles on Oct. 6, Marchand went crashing into the right post and suffered a lower-body injury.

In 1,154 career games, Marchand, a Stanley Cup champion with both Boston and Florida, has logged 1,035 points (452G, 583A).

“We can’t wait,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “It’s been a long time coming. We haven’t had Barky for about 100 games, discounting the two at the start of the year. Excited to watch him get up to pace extremely quickly like he always does. Just excited to play with him again. He’s a calming presence in the center of the ice, and Brad is an energy guy.”

For Barkov and Marchand, the next test will come soon.

Following an off day on Monday, the Panthers plan to hold a rigorous practice on Tuesday at Baptist Health IcePlex.

When asked if there’s a chance that either player could suit up for the Panthers against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Maurice said the results from that practice will be crucial.

“It’s possible,” Maurice said. “We’re going through a fairly stiff practice on Tuesday, and then we’ll have a good idea of where we’re at.”

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for updates.